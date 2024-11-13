Light the Lights celebration kicks off the holiday season with music and light show

A Denver holiday tradition, the 92nd annual Light the Lights celebration, is set for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. The event will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Bannock Street in front of Denver’s City and County Building.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Light the Lights and will feature the event in its 5 p.m. newscast on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith will emcee the festivities and will lead a countdown at approximately 5:15 p.m. which will end with the flipping of a giant switch to light the City and County Building’s first holiday lights and music show.

Denver’s beloved sports mascots – Rocky, Bernie, Dinger, Rapid Man and Wooly – will serve as this year’s official ‘Illumination Ambassadors.’ And the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus will bring festive cheer, sharing seasonal tunes and holiday spirit.

“We invite our community to come celebrate Denver’s long-honored holiday tradition, Light the Lights,” said Katy Strascina, executive director of the City and County of Denver’s office of special events. “It’s a magical experience to see the transformation of our Civic Center Plaza into a winter wonderland, filled with the joy and spirit of the holidays.”

The family-friendly event will also feature interactive vehicle displays from the Denver Police Department, Denver Fire Department, and Denver Sheriff Department, including a Tesla, lowrider, fire trucks, and a K-9 unit. This portion of the event will begin at 4 p.m., prior to the official start of the show at 4:30 p.m., allowing attendees to enjoy these displays before the lighting ceremony.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be featured in Denver7’s 5 p.m. newscast. It will also be streamed live on Denver 8 TV on cable and can be found online at denvergov.org or on the City and County of Denver’s Facebook page.

Accessibility accommodations will be available, with designated seating for those with mobility impairments and an ASL interpreter for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. Seating in this area is first-come, first-served and accessible from both E. 14th Avenue and E. Colfax Avenue.

The City and County Building’s music and light show will run every Tuesday through Sunday for approximately eight minutes at 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., with a static display between shows until 10:45 p.m. On Mondays, only static lights will be shown due to City Council meetings. The light display will continue through the end of the National Western Stock Show on Jan. 26, 2025.

There will be no music and light show on Saturday, Dec. 7, instead, a static light display will be shown. Additionally, the building will remain dark on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, for the We Will Remember: Homeless Persons' Memorial Vigil.

Additional holiday events at Civic Center Park include:



The Denver Christkindlmarket, open from Nov. 22 to Dec. 23, 2024. Denver7 is a proud partner of the Christkindlmarket, and you can meet some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters as they lead Denver7 Holiday Story Time each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the Festival Hall. Visit www.DenverChristkindlmarket.com to learn more.

The Mile High Tree, presented by Xcel & Xfinity, on display from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31.

Attendees of these events are encouraged to use RTD or rideshare services. Metered parking and nearby paid parking lots are available.

The Light the Lights light and music show is produced by Colorado Holiday Experiences, formerly known as Blazen Illuminations. Featuring the artistry of Madeline and Mercedes Webb, event organizers say that the production delivers a fresh twist on holiday classics. With lighting and music arrangements by producers behind major film, TV, and video game projects, this Light the Lights show is sure to bring holiday joy to all who experience it.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.