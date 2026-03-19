Driver crashes into building off W. 6th Ave. and Interstate 25, closing roads

DENVER — A driver crashed into a building in the area of W. 5th Ave. and Bryant Street late Thursday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver7 has a reporter and photographer on scene of the crash to gather more information.

The intersection is closed in all directions while DPD investigates the crash. DPD advises drivers to expect delays and find alternative routes.

Black smoke was visible from at least W. 6th Ave. and Knox Street, and was visible from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Camera at W. 6th Ave. and Federal Boulevard.

CDOT

Our Denver7 crew on scene captured on camera firefighters working to put water on a Shell gas station.

Denver7

*This is a developing story that we will update as Denver7 crews are able to learn more.