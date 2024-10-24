7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 25-27, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Honor the dead during the Día de Muertos event at Civic Center Park

You might have found out about Día de Muertos from watching Pixar’s “Coco” on the big screen a few years back, and now you’ll have the chance to see what the Mexican holiday honoring the dead is all about during this year’s Día de los Muertos at Civic Center: Remembering Our Ancestors through Art exhibit at Denver’s Civic Center Park. The event, which takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. will allow our community to reflect on having a greater cultural understanding of death as a common human experience that should be honored and celebrated. Denver7 is a proud sponsor. More info. here.

2. The Carolina Panthers are coming to Denver to face the Broncos

The Panthers are playing the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High but with Panthers' QB Andy Dalton injuring his thumb in a car wreck recently, it'll be up to Bryce Young to prove himeself against the Broncos. Will it be a W for Denver? Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.

3. Celebrate the arrival of fall at Chatfield Farms

The Pumpkin Festival at Chatfield Farms, a treasured October tradition for the entire family, is taking place this week at the Denver Botanic Gardens – Chatfield Farms location. Families can enjoy a pumpkin patch and corn maze, local craft and artisan booths, entertainment and live music, food trucks and food vendors, beer and hard cider vendors, and much more. For tickets and more information, click here.

4. Get lost with your family or friends in a corn maze not too far from Denver

If you’re in the mood for a corn maze, you’ll want to head to Fritzler Farm Park this weekend. This year, the maze honors the 25 years they’ve been in business as well as the Greeley-based nonprofit Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy. The farm is open through Oct. 29. More info. on all the other fun things you can do while there can be found here.

5. Check out New Root Colorado’s Family Harvest Festival in Eagle

It's officially fall and time to save the date for New Roots Colorado's annual Family Harvest Festival, which takes place this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Eagle River Center in Eagle, Colo. Enjoy good food, music, vendors, a petting zoo and a day of family fun. More info. here.

6. The Harvest Hoot is happening at the Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus

Dress to impress in your favorite costume and join the Children’s Museum in Denver for some fabulous fall activities like Monster Carnival games, boo-tiful crafts, meet and greets with live creatures, fang-tastic fun in The Teaching Kitchen, rides on the Rocky Mountain Mini Train ($4) and so much more! Harvest Hoot ends Sunday. More info. here.

7. Love tamales? Head to La Feria del Tamal in Boulder County this weekend

The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County is hosting La Feria del Tamal 2024 on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Boulder County Fairgrounds from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. This annual event is a vibrant celebration of Latin American culture, bringing together the community to enjoy a day filled with delicious food, music, family-friendly activities and more. More info. here.