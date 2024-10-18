Día de los Muertos Celebration Returns to Civic Center Park Oct. 26

Civic Center Conservancy is proud to announce that Día de los Muertos at Civic Center: Remembering our Ancestors through Art, presented by Denver Botanic Gardens, will take place at Civic Center Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public who want to honor the memory of loved ones or learn more about this vibrant cultural tradition.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Día de los Muertos at Civic Center.

Following the vision of Artistic & Cultural Director Cal Duran and Val Najera Ponce, visitors can experience:

● Community Ofrendas: Beautifully decorated altars honoring deceased loved ones, adorned with marigolds, candles, photographs, and offerings of food and drink.

● Art Installations: Encounter larger-than-life sculptures and other artworks depicting Mesoamerican imagery located throughout the park.

● Traditional Music and Dance: Live performances of traditional Mexican music and folkloric dance, embodying the rich cultural heritage of Día de los Muertos.

● Art and Craft Vendors: Local artisan vendors offering unique, hand-made crafts, art and jewelry in the El Mercadito (“little market”).

● Healing Arts Vendors: Local Indigenous and other non-Western healers will offer cleanses, tinctures, and spiritual rituals in the Cúrate Corner (“heal yourself”).

● Food Trucks: On-site food trucks offering delicious traditional Mexican and other Latin-American cuisine.

● Family-Friendly Activities: Interactive workshops and activities for all ages, such as storytime and book giveaway with the Denver Public Library, a take-home calaveras keychain craft with The Center on Colfax, and face painting.

“My goal for this event is to create the space to honor and remember, as a collective, our ancestors and loved ones who have passed into the other realms,” said Cal Duran, artistic & cultural director of Día de los Muertos at Civic Center: Remembering our Ancestors through Art. “I hold our community with reverence and integrity and honor the uniqueness of each community member's traditions and spirit in creating beautiful ofrendas.”

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a sacred holiday that has been preserved and celebrated by Indigenous communities across México and Central America for centuries. It is a time to reflect on the deep connections between life and death, recognizing death not as an end, but as a continuation—a new beginning. Through the creation of altars (ofrendas), traditional food offerings, marigold decorations, music, dance, and spiritual processions, families and communities gather to remember those who have passed, celebrating their memory with devotion and respect.

“We are thrilled to host this artist and community-led Día de los Muertos celebration for all of Denver," said Eric Raya Steinbeiss, director of community partnerships & activations. "As a Mexican-American, it's so important to see and experience my cultural traditions spotlighted in Civic Center Park, a vibrant gathering space in the heart of Denver. To engage and collaborate with a rich diversity of local organizations, artisans, performers, healers, and food trucks while honoring the cultural significance of the holiday - to remember our departed ancestors and loved ones - is deeply meaningful."

Visitors are also encouraged to become part of the event by contributing a picture of a departed loved one to the community ofrenda in the Greek Theater, dressing up for the Catrina and Catrín costume contest, and joining the procession, starting at the Broadway Terrace in the park at 6pm. More details for each are on the event website.

For more information on this year’s event visit the Conservancy’s Día de los Muertos website.

About Civic Center Conservancy

Civic Center Conservancy is an independent nonprofit dedicated to keeping Denver’s Civic Center Park active and thriving for all. The Conservancy attracts people to the park, supports the park’s upkeep and ensures it meets the needs of anyone who gathers there for today and for the future. Learn more about our work, support our mission and explore our calendar of events atwww.civiccenterpark.org.

