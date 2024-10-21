La Feria del Tamal celebrates Latin American culture with food, music, family-friendly activities and more

The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County is hosting La Feria del Tamal 2024 on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. This annual event is a vibrant celebration of Latin American culture, bringing together the community to enjoy a day filled with delicious food, music, family-friendly activities and more.

Denver7 is a proud partner of La Feria del Tamal.

The event offers a rich cultural experience that includes:

Tamales from Across Latin America: Attendees can indulge in a variety of tamales from different regions, each one showcasing the unique flavors and culinary traditions of Latin America. The highly anticipated Tamal Contest will see local chefs and cooks compete for the title of Best Tamal, with attendees having the opportunity to cast their votes.

Special Events and Entertainment: This year’s fair will feature live music, Mexican-style wrestling shows, kids' activities and more, ensuring fun and excitement for all ages. A special EV and bike ride & drive event will provide attendees with the chance to test-drive electric vehicles and bikes, promoting sustainable transportation options within our community.

A Focus on Accessibility and Inclusion: La Feria del Tamal is committed to creating an inclusive space where everyone is welcome. The Latino Chamber has designed the event to be accessible to all members of our community, with activities and entertainment that reflect the rich diversity of our culture.

“La Feria del Tamal is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of who we are as a community,” said Carla Colin, president of The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County. “This year, we are especially focused on making the fair accessible and inclusive for everyone, while also promoting sustainability through our EV and bike ride & drive event. We invite everyone to come out and experience the vibrant culture, delicious food, and joyful spirit that make this event so special.”

For more information on the event, including how to purchase tickets and a detailed schedule, please contact email info@latinochamberco.org.

About The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County

The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County is dedicated to supporting the economic growth and development of Latino-owned businesses in our community. They are committed to fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates our rich cultural heritage while promoting entrepreneurship and economic equity. For media inquiries, please contact Diana Bustillos at diana@latinochamberco.org or 720-491-1986.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.