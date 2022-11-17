7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 18-20, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Switch on the Holidays with the people of Boulder this weekend

If you still haven’t decorated your home and you’re still putting it off until after Thanksgiving but you want to get into the Christmas spirit, then you might want to head to Boulder this weekend for the city’s “Switch on the Holidays” festivities. Kick off the holiday season along Pearl Street Mall, Civic Area and around the Boulder County Courthouse with the annual lighting of the entire downtown area. More info. here.

2. Get in the holiday spirit during the Castle Rock Starlighting

Celebrate the beginning of the winter holiday season in Castle Rock with the Starlighting ceremony, taking place Saturday, Nov. 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be a Kid’s Zone, hot chocolate and games to entertain the kiddos. Did we forget to mention there will be food trucks? ‘Cause that’s also happening. More info. here.

3. The Festival of Lights in Loveland is happening this weekend!

Kickoff the holiday spirit in Loveland with the Festival of Lights along 4th Street. Celebrate the holiday season with live music and entertainment, a tree lighting ceremony, a holiday market, carriage rides, Santa and more. More info. here.

4. In the mood for music? Go see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

If you’re down for a holiday concert, you might want to check out the Trans-Siberian Orchestra as they present “The Ghosts of Christmas Even – The Best of TSO and More.” The band will be in Denver this Saturday, Nov. 19 with two showtimes at 3 and 8 p.m. and in Colorado Springs on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. More info here.

5. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23, 2022. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

6. Winter Wonderlights returns to Loveland for another magical holiday season

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights™ returns for the 2022 holiday season. This year’s event starts Saturday and runs through Jan. 1, 2023 at the Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland, Colo. Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food to the event to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. Organizers hope to collect a ton of food during the event. More info. here.

7. Warren Miller’s Daymaker Film Tour

Warren Miller is back with its 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker. The film captures a trip to Greece’s Olympus Range with Michelle Parker and McKenna Peterson, plus the powder days many dream of with a killer storm cycle in British Columbia’s Monashees. Denver7 is a proud partner of Outside Inc. and the Colorado showings on Warren Miller’s Daymaker. Find tickets, trailer and more information at WarrenMiller.com.