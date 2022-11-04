Denver Christkindlmarket offers new areas, activities and experiences

The 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23, 2022.

Denver7 is proud to be the local television partner of Denver Christkindlmarket.

The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter.

Visitors can shop for unique, finely crafted artisan gifts as well as holiday treats sold by more than 40 independent local and international merchants. With the sounds of live holiday music filling the air, guests can savor the season with authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), German Biers, and traditional family recipes from across Europe.

Returning this year is the Bank of America Festival Hall, a 4,800 square-foot, heated and festively decorated biergarten tent where guest can enjoy food and beverage while being entertained by live performances including German polka music, traditional dancers, accordion and blue grass music, and much more.

Denver7’s Anne Trujillo and Jaclyn Allen will be leading Denver7 Holiday Storytime in the Festival Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11 (Jaclyn Allen) and Sunday, Dec. 18 (Anne Trujillo) at 11:30am. Young festival-goers and their families are encouraged to join the storytime fun.

This year’s Denver Christkindlmarket includes a number of new enhancements designed to broaden the excitement and appeal to audiences of all ages, including.

Expanded Footprint - The market has expanded further east in Civic Center Park toward Broadway. This allows for additional vendors and activity areas including a Kinder Wunderland with attractions for children and families.

More Vendors – This year the market will expand to 46 huts featuring merchants from around the world including Old German Christmas, Wise Elk Ukrainian toys and food vendors featuring new offerings such as Infini Cakes and Das Brathaus by Chef Walter Neuhold. In addition, the market will include pop-up vendors with special offerings for a week at a time.

More for Families & Kids – The new Kinder Wunderland will include s’more-making stations and yard games for children and their families. For the first time in 2022, non-alcoholic beverages can be purchased in special penguin-themed “kinder mugs” and the new vendor Wise Elk will be selling wooden kids toys made in the Ukraine.



Every Sunday during the Denver Christkindlmarket will be designated Family Day with family-fun entertainment in the Festival Hall, book-reading sessions with authors and the anchors of Denver7, and other special activities.



Mile High Tree – For the first time ever, the Mile High Tree, a 110-foot-tall immersive art installation, will be in Civic Center Park between the Denver Christkindlmarket and the City & County of Denver Building. Market guests will be able to enjoy their food and beverage while experiencing and going inside the tree.

Increased hours – To coincide with the hours of the Mile High Tree, the Festival Hall will remain open until 10:00 p.m. Thursdays – Saturdays, (Merchants close at 9:00 p.m.) as well as through the final week of the market, Dec. 5-23.

Monday Happy Hour – Guests can enjoy discounted drink specials all day long every Monday including $5 Prost Bier and St. Christopher’s Glühwein.

Theme days will include Krampus Nacht, St. Nicolaus Day, Ugly Sweater Night, 70’s and 80’s Nights and Canine Christmas. A complete schedule of special events and entertainment can be found at https://www.christkindlmarketdenver.com/entertainment.

Winner of Denver’s A-List as the “Best Festival” in Denver in 2020, the Denver Christkindlmarket was also voted a Top Five “Best Holiday Market” in the Country by USA Today in 2021.

Market hours are Sunday through Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with the Festival Hall remaining open an additional hour until 10:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, the market opens at 11:00 a.m., but closes early at 4:00 p.m. During the final week of December 15 – 23, the market is open 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with the Festival Hall remaining open an additional hour until 10:00 p.m.

For more information and a full entertainment schedule, visit ChristkindlmarketDenver.com.