Winter Wonderlights returns for the holiday season

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights™ returns for the 2022 holiday season. This year’s event runs from Nov. 19, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023 at the Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland, Colo.

Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food to the event to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. Organizers hope to collect a ton of food during the event.

Each night of Winter Wonderlights, visitors can walk through the park and enjoy 175,000 lights including holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures and 30-minute music and light shows every night.

The light show runs nightly from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1. Each show is 30 minutes long, and repeats continuously from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Special programming and local vendors will be onsite during Winter Wonderlights LIVE nights, offered during select weekends. Winter Wonderlights LIVE nights are programmed with activities, live performances, vendors and more. On these evenings, the musical light show will run for 30 minutes on the hour, with live performances offered on the half hour.

Winter Wonderlights LIVE Dates:

Saturday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Dec. 3

Saturday Dec. 10

Denver7 is a proud partner of Winter Wonderlights. Denver7 Anchor Amy Wadas will emcee Winter Wonderlights LIVE on Saturday, Dec. 3. Denver7 Reporter Rob Harris will emcee Winter Wonderlights LIVE on Saturday, Dec. 10.

To learn more about Winter Wonderlights – including vendors and live performance schedule – visit www.WinterWonderlightsLoveland.com