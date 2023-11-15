7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 17-19, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Switch on the Holidays in Boulder this weekend

If you still haven’t decorated your home and you’re still putting it off until after Thanksgiving but you want to get into the Christmas spirit, then you might want to head to Boulder this weekend for the city’s “Switch on the Holidays” festivities. Kick off the holiday season along Pearl Street Mall, Civic Area and around the Boulder County Courthouse with the annual lighting of the entire downtown area. More info. here.

2. Get in the holiday spirit during the Castle Rock Starlighting

Celebrate the beginning of the winter holiday season in Castle Rock with the Starlighting ceremony, taking place Saturday, Nov. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be a Kid’s Zone, hot chocolate and games to entertain the kiddos. Did we forget to mention there will be food vendors and the iconic chili supper at the Firehouse? ‘Cause that’s also happening. More info. here.

3. The Festival of Lights in Loveland is happening this weekend

Kickoff the holiday spirit in Loveland with the Festival of Lights along 4th Street in downtown Loveland. Celebrate the holiday season with live music and entertainment, a tree lighting ceremony, a holiday market, carriage rides, Santa and more. The celebrations happen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. More info. here.

4. In the mood for music? Go see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Ball Arena

If you’re down for a holiday concert, you might want to check out the Trans-Siberian Orchestra as they present “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” The band will be in Denver this Saturday, Nov. 18 with a showtimes at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

5. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 23rd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily from Nov. 17 through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

6. Winter Wonderlights returns to Loveland for another magical holiday season

One of the top free choreographed holiday light shows in the state is returning for another year of festivities. Winter Wonderlights returns to Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland starts this Saturday through Jan. 1, 2024. The festival will include 26-foot inflatable Santa Haus, live reindeer, ice sculpting, and dance performances on Colorado’s largest inflatable igloo stage, and a variety of food trucks and giveaways. More info. here.

7. Catch a performance of The Hip Hop Nutcracker at the Buell Theatre

Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky’s timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. Performances of The Hip Hop Nutcracker will take place Friday and Saturday in Denver’s Buell Theatre. More info. here.