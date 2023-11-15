Winter Wonderlights returns to Loveland with 200,000 Lights

LOVELAND, Colo. — For six weeks each holiday season, Loveland hosts one of the top free choreographed holiday light shows in the state. Winter Wonderlights returns to Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra nightly from Nov. 18, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024. This is the 7th annual Winter Wonderlights.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Winter Wonderlights.

Winter Wonderlights LIVE! celebrations will take place Saturday, Nov. 18, Saturday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 16 and include appearances by Santa in his 26-foot inflatable Santa Haus, live reindeer, ice sculpting, and dance performances on Colorado’s largest inflatable igloo stage, and a variety of food trucks and giveaways. LIVE! Nights feature rotating entertainment, from an 18-piece Big Band orchestra to dance groups, singers and more. You’ll also see some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters at Winter Wonderlights LIVE! as they’ll be emceeing the entertainment stage. Look for Russell Haythorn, Jessica Crawford and Rob Harris at the festivities. A full schedule of events will be available at WinterWonderlightsLoveland.com.

The event is FREE and in lieu of admission Visit Loveland has partnered with IHeart Media on their Kissmas Wishes Holiday drive to collect much needed items for those most in need in northern Colorado, working directly with local non-profit charities. Visit Loveland will have bins at all of their LIVE nights collecting new unwrapped toys as well as hygiene items for families in need this holiday season.

Winter Wonderlights begins at 5:00pm each night. For more information, Visit WinterWonderlightsLoveland.com.

