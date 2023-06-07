7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 9-11, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Colorado’s most colorful event is happening this weekend – at a new location

More than 200 professional and amateur artists will spend hours on the floor over the course of two days to bring their art two blocks south of Civic Center Park for the 2023 Denver Chalk Art Festival. Want to go? The nearest cross streets will be 12th and Bannock. More info. here.

2. Discover the unexpected at the Denver Fringe Festival

It's unjuried, uncensored, unconventional and most all: Unexpected, unparalleled and unlike anything you’ve experienced before. Diverse artistic voices in all forms of performing arts will take the stage for the Denver Fringe Festival, happening at 12 different venues in RiNo and Five Points from Thursday through Sunday. For tickets and more info. click here.

3. Love art? Head to the Smash Fine Arts Festival in Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood

Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North will be hosting its Smash Fine Arts Festival, which brings an upscale outdoor exhibit or art from national artists as well as acoustic music outdoors. Muralist Kristen Zimmerman will be creating a signature piece where patrons may add their personal touches to a painting that will be donated to Cherry Creek Arts Fest's auction in July. Proceeds from the auction help provide year-round art education programs throughout the community.

4. Interested in Greek culture and cuisine? Head to the Denver Greek Festival this weekend

Indulge in authentic Greek food, immerse yourself in the sounds of live Greek music and be amazed by traditional dance entertainment during the 56th annual Denver Greek Festival. This family-friendly event is happening this weekend at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral on E. Alameda Avenue. More info. and tickets here.

5. Get A Taste of Fort Collins this weekend

Over 30 food and drink vendors will descend upon Fort Collins this weekend for A Taste of Fort Collins. Want more? There will be a kid’s zone, local bands, and exclusive experiences money can’t buy! For more information and ticket pricing, click here.

6. Vail is hosting some interesting mountain games this weekend

The best all-around mountain experience anywhere in the world returns to Vail when the GoPro Mountain Games get underway this weekend. Thousands of pro and amateur adventure athletes will compete in 11 disciplines in more than 30 competitions including kayaking, running, slackline, DockDogs, trail running, mountain and road cycling, climbing, photography and more. For more information, click here.

7. Discover Filipino culture during the 28th Philippine Festival in Edgewater

The vibrant and diverse culture of the Philippines will come alive at the 28th Annual Philippine Festival in Edgewater this weekend. Hosted by the Filipino American Community of Colorado, this event offers a delightful celebration of Filipino heritage, food, entertainment and hospitality, all to celebrate Philippine Independence from over 500 years of Spanish rule. More information can be found here.

BONUS: Jodi’s Race for Awareness

Jodi’s Race For Awareness is the #1 fundraiser event for the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. The race is Saturday at is happening at City Park. Denver7’s Jaclyn Allen will emcee. More info. can be found here.

Watch the Nuggets take on the Heat in Miami

For the first time in history the Denver Nuggets are in the NBA Finals, and for those who can’t make it to Ball Arena to catch a home game or don’t want to hang out at home – not to worry! All games will air on Denver7. Game 3 airs Wednesda. Both will take place at Ball Arena. If you don’t to watch at home, there’s more than a dozen watch parties happening downtown and across the state so you can get rowdy with the rest of Nuggets Nation.