28th Annual Philippine Festival offers food, entertainment, culture and more June 10-11

The vibrant and diverse culture of the Philippines will come alive at the 28th Annual Philippine Festival in Edgewater, Colo. June 10-11. Hosted by the Filipino American Community of Colorado, this event offers a delightful celebration of Filipino heritage, food, entertainment and hospitality, all to celebrate Philippine Independence from over 500 years of Spanish rule.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Philippine Festival and the Filipino American Community of Colorado.

One of the highlights of the festival is the array of Filipino cuisine. From traditional favorites like adobo and pancit to popular street food like lumpia and barbecue skewers, attendees can savor authentic flavors of the Philippines cooked by our own Filipino community chefs. For those with a sweet tooth, Filipino treats will also be available, satisfying cravings for halo-halo and bitsu-bitsu. To complement the flavors, attendees can enjoy aromatic Filipino coffee, known for its rich and distinct taste.

In addition to the gastronomic delights, the festival showcases a diverse lineup of talented performers. The FACC Cultural Dance group will showcase traditional Filipino dances, while the Parangal Dance Company from San Francisco and Mudra Dance Company will captivate the audience with their routines. Other performers include the Cloud Rovers, FACC Jazz Band, Tehani's Hula Colorado, Pilot Haus, Manava o Polynesia, NZ3, Arcinda Indonesia, and Blue Cherriz (K-pop), offering a dynamic blend of cultural entertainment.

The festival also features a variety of vendors offering their goods and services. Attendees can explore booths offering Filipino arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, and more, providing a unique shopping experience.

The 28th Annual Philippine Festival promises to be a delightful celebration of Filipino culture, with an abundance of food, entertainment, and shopping opportunities. Whether you are a Filipino American looking to reconnect with your roots or someone curious to experience the rich traditions of the Philippines, this festival is not to be missed.

The a takes place June 10-11 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1900 Harlan St, Edgewater, CO 80214.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.