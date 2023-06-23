7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 23-25, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Sashay away the stress at Denver PrideFest

PrideFest was a blast last year after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic with half-a-million attendees and this year promises to be even better. Besides the annual parade and the Denver PRIDE 5K, the festival will have many more activities, including live performances by renown entertainers from the LGTB+ community across three stages. It’s happening all weekend long. Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the event.

2. Celebrate 101 years of the Greeley Stampede

Rustle up them doggies and head to Greeley, because the 101st annual Greeley Stampede is now underway. Rich in tradition and heritage dating back to the late 1800s, this year’s Stampede is once again packed with a full line-up of rodeos, concerts, carnivals and other events. The stampede goes on through July 4, 2023. Info and tickets can be found here.

3. The guy who famous for singing “Tennessee Whiskey” is coming to the Mile High City

Look, I didn’t know who Chris Stapleton was only last week, when I heard “Tennessee Whiskey” for the first time. So now I’m a fan and you should all go see him perform at Empower Field at Mile High. The concert starts at 5:45 p.m., so you can totally go after PrideFest! Oh, and some guy who calls himself Little Big Town is also performing alongside him (or maybe before? Who knows – I don’t go to concerts). Ticket info. can be found here.

4. Two-step it at the Country Jam Music Festival

Country Jam is a four-day country music festival featuring the biggest names in country music on multiple stages, surrounded by Colorado’s awe-inspiring red rock landscape in Grand Junction. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Dustin Lynch and more will be performing. Ticket information can be found here.

5. There’s no place like Wheat Ridge’s Ridgefest

Ridgefest is a family-friendly festival showcasing the Wheat Ridge community through homemade food contests, local artisans, food trucks and craft breweries. The event happens Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Green, 7101 W. 38th Ave. More info. can be found here.

6. Want more music in your life? Head to the Blues From the Top Music Festival in Winter Park

The Grand County Blues Society is putting on the Blues from the Top Music Festival this weekend in Winter Park. The lineup includes The Record Company, Grace Potter, the Devon Allman Project and more. Tickets and more info. here.

7. Hike to End Hunger in Colorado

The Hike to End Hunger is Hunger Free Colorado’s largest community fundraiser, set for June 24, 2023. When you register for the Hike to End Hunger and raise funds, you support our neighbors who lack consistent access to healthy food. Through the Hike to End Hunger, we are raising awareness about hunger while raising the funds to build more equitable food systems so all can get enough nutritious food to be healthy and thrive. More info. can be found here.