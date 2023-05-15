Denver PrideFest’s ‘Be Proud Out Loud’ line-up announced by the Center on Colfax

DENVER – Ready to sashay away any stress this summer? Then you’ll want to be at Denver’s PrideFest this year because the party is going to get wild – and then some!

The Center on Colfax has announced its lineup of drag and music performers for this year’s festivities celebrating LGBTQ+ culture over the course of two days and let me tell you – it does not disappoint (does it ever?!)

After drawing in more than 535,000 people last year – making it the largest Pride event in the Rocky Mountain Region – organizers of this year’s Denver PrideFest have something up their wigs to delight Pride goers, including not one – but two – powerhouses from Season 15 of RuPaul’s “Drag Race.”

Courtesy: Gabrielle Carrubba

Marcia Marcia Marcia (who I was actually rooting for in that iconic lip sync battle against Anetra because she gave me total The Exorcist vibes – great horror movie, you should definitely watch if you haven’t) and Salina EsTitties will take center stage at this year’s “Be Proud Out Loud” PrideFest.

Courtesy: Daniel Graves

More of a Broadway-type queen, Marcia Marcia Marcia has landed her spots performing in Broadway shows, including Kinky Boots and the national tour of Hello Dolly. Salina EsTitties, on the other hand, is a Cholita, plus-size ghetto superstar who’s taken the LA drag scene by storm.

Both were contestants in Season 15 of the highly acclaimed LGBTQ+ show.

If music is what you’re looking for, then don’t look away because New Orleans icon Big Freedia is ready to make you dance until you can’t stand anymore! She is not only the Queen of Bounce, but has broken into television, released a memoir, launched a cannabis line, and is son track to open up her very own hotel in New Orleans next year.

Courtesy: Caty Carrico

The Center Stage Lineup isn’t the only fun that’s happening this year. No, no, no. Denver PrideFest will also feature two additional entertainment stages: The Absolut Dance World Stage, and the Latin Stage brought to you by US Bank.

The party doesn’t stop there.

The Coors Light Denver Pride Parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, while the Denver PRIDE 5K, presented by Smartwool, will take place a day later. The festivities will take place over the span of two days – June 24 and 25, 2023.

The annual PrideFest helps raise money for The Center, which supports organizations and programs for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors, the transgender community, legal and training programs.

The event typically brings nearly half a million people to Civic Center Park over the two days – the largest Pride celebration in the Rocky Mountains.

Denver7 is a proud and official sponsor of Denver PrideFest.

