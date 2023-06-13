Hike to End Hunger to raise awareness about hunger and funds to ensure all have access to nutritious food

The Hike to End Hunger is Hunger Free Colorado’s largest community fundraiser, set for June 24, 2023. When you register for the Hike to End Hunger and raise funds, you support our neighbors who lack consistent access to healthy food. Through the Hike to End Hunger, we are raising awareness about hunger while raising the funds to build more equitable food systems so all can get enough nutritious food to be healthy and thrive.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Hike to End Hunger.



The Hike to End Hunger is a great event for all ages. With in-person and virtual hikes, it is a time for the community to come together to raise awareness and funds to end hunger in our state. There are three hiking events organized by Hunger Free Colorado listed on the event page. The main event will be at Berkeley Lake Park on June 24, beginning at 8:30 a.m. There will be a group walk around the park, speakers, education, games, activities, breakfast and lunch. The group activities will begin at 9 a.m.

Leading up to the event, there will be multiple prize drawings for those who post pictures and tag @HungerFreeCO and use #Hike2EndHunger.

Those not able to make it to the events on June 24 can register and still hike anywhere around our state on or before June 24. Virtual participants can also share your photos and tag Hunger Free Colorado on social media @HungerFreeCO to show their efforts and be entered to win prizes.

There will be prizes for the top individual and the top team fundraisers as well as the individual hiker or team with the most engagement on a #Hike2EndHunger social post (likes, shares and comments).

Registration for the Hike to End Hunger is $15. You can register at HiketoEndHunger.org. Registered participants will receive a link to start a fundraising page. Hunger Free Colorado has a Participant Fundraising Guide to help rally friends, family, and networks to support participants for the steps they take to end hunger.

Donations can also be made at HikeToEndHunger.org to help advance Hunger Free Colorado’s mission of ending hunger in Colorado.

If you or someone you know is struggling to afford food during this time, please share Hunger Free Colorado’s Food Finder resource page link and Food Resource Hotline number: 855-855-4626

Since the pandemic began, a large number of our fellow Coloradans have struggled to obtain consistent access to healthy food. Having a reliable and steady supply of healthy food is critical for every stage of life and impacts our ability to be productive, learn and be healthy. Approximately one in 10 Coloradans are struggling to make ends meet and with the exorbitant cost of food, it is hard for these individuals and families to consistently put enough nutritious food on the table.

About Hunger Free Colorado

Hunger Free Colorado connects people to food resources to meet existing needs, while driving policies, systems, and social change, so all Coloradans have equitable access to nutritious food. Their efforts are making it easier for people to access and afford healthy food with dignity. Through caring, knowledgeable staff and partners, we connect people to federal nutrition programs and other resources that provide money for groceries, healthy meals for kids year-round and consistent access to fresh, local foods.

Some important resources Hunger Free Colorado provides include their free, online self-service tool to connect Coloradans to nearby food resources and available nutrition programs. For Coloradans who prefer to talk to a real person on the phone, a free Food Resource Hotline is available Monday – Friday (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.). Hunger Free Colorado staff members provide personalized resource recommendations and help callers apply for nutrition programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The Hotline provides service statewide in 150+ languages, and all caller information is confidential.

Hunger Free Colorado pursues systems and policy changes that strengthen federal nutrition programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, (SNAP), the school meals program, food pantries and meal sites while also building local food systems with the help of food pantries and Colorado’s farmers and ranchers. Hunger Free Colorado and a statewide coalition helped to develop and secure a voter-approved state policy called Healthy School Meals for All, which ensures all of Colorado’s public school students can eat healthy meals during the school day at no cost.

For more information, visit HikeToEndHunger.org or HungerFreeColorado.org.