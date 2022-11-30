7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 2-4, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get in the holiday spirt during Boulder’s 2022 Holiday Festival

Delight in the twinkling lights, seasonal greenery and beautiful music at CU Boulder’s Holiday Festival, an annual tradition that’s enchanting for all ages. It’s happening Saturday and Sunday at Macky Auditorium from 1-2 p.m. Saturday and from 4-5 p.m. Sunday. More information here.

2. Celebrate the meaning of the holiday season with A Christmas Carol at Denver’s Wolf Theatre

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation for the whole family that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption. This musical is play through Dec. 24. More information here.

3. A holiday tradition is now playing at the Colorado Ballet

The Colorado Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is back this holiday season and features breathtaking new sets. Follow Clara and her Nutcracker prince on the sweet, snow dusted adventure only Tchaikovsky could score. For more information, click here.

4. Find something magical at the Christkinld Market at Civic Center park

The 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is now underway at Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily through Dec. 23, 2022. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

5. Winter Wonderlights returns to Loveland for another magical holiday season

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights returns for the 2022 holiday season. This year’s event runs through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland, Colo. Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food to the event to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. Organizers hope to collect a ton of food during the event. More info. here.

6. Shop holiday gifts and support artists in Arvada while doing so!

Shop thousands of giftable items like jewelry, ceramics, ornaments, paintings, cards, and more from over 90 Colorado artists at the Arvada Center Fine Art Market! Your purchases directly support the artists and the Arvada Center Galleries. More info. here.

7. Su Teatro presents: The Westside Ontario

The Westside Oratorio is an original Su Teatro production by resident playwright and composer Tony Garcia in collaboration with Daniel Valdez of El Teatro Campesino who composed a majority of the music. Please note: Su Teatro requires all guests to wear a mask while inside the facility regardless of vaccination status. For more information, click here.