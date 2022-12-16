7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 16-18, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate Christmas Across the Ages in Broomfield

COmpass REsonance chamber choir presents the rich harmonies of holiday music from before the time of Bach all the way to some of our most cherished contemporary songs. For more information, click here.

2. Winter Wonderlights returns to Loveland for another magical holiday season

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights returns for the 2022 holiday season. This year’s event runs through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland, Colo. Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food to the event to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. Organizers hope to collect a ton of food during the event. More info. here.

3. A holiday tradition is now playing at the Colorado Ballet

The Colorado Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is back this holiday season and features breathtaking new sets. Follow Clara and her Nutcracker prince on the sweet, snow dusted adventure only Tchaikovsky could score. For more information, click here.

4. Celebrate the meaning of the holiday season with A Christmas Carol at Denver’s Wolf Theatre

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation for the whole family that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption. This musical is play through Dec. 24. More information here.

5. Find something magical at the Christkinld Market at Civic Center park

The 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is now underway at Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily through Dec. 23, 2022. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

6. Become part of the story at ICE! Featuring A Charlie Brown Chrsitmas

ICE! is back at Gaylord Rockies in Aurora. Step into a winter wonderland carved out of two million pounds of colorful ice. See Charlie Brown, his canine sidekick, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang, which we've re-created with larger-than-life ice sculptures. Then plunge down a thrilling ice slide in an original Gaylord Hotels experience. ICE! with Charlie Brown is presented by Pepsi. Tickets and info. here.

7. Too Hot to Handel

This exuberant jazz, gospel, and R&B-infused concert brilliantly reinvents Handel’s Messiah and returns by popular demand, with Resident Conductor Christopher Dragon on the podium for the 2022 Holiday season! Featuring audience-favorite guest soloists Cynthia Renée, Karen Marie Richardson, Rodrick Dixon, and the Too Hot to Handel Community Chorus, this exhilarating night of music will have you rejoicing in the aisles. For tickets and information, click here.