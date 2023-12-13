7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 15-17, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Check out Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for the Blossom of Lights. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. Tickets and info. can be found here.

2. Get lost in the wild wonderland of Denver Zoo Lights

If you want the holiday feel of the season but don’t want to be around too many crowds, Zoo Lights might just be the place to be. The Zoo’s 80-acres are boasting 3 million lights this year to make the spirit of the season bright. New animated light sculptures, nightly ice-carving exhibitions and festive seasonal treats can be expected during its seasonal run. Just head out to the Denver Zoo from now until Jan. 7 for the holiday fun. Tickets can be purchased here.

3. Get in the holiday spirit by taking a stroll through Downtown Denver

Have family over for Thanksgiving? If you’d like to get a bit of exercise after the big meal, head over to downtown Denver to check out Light the Lights – a great holiday light display at the Denver City and County building. Get pictures with family and friends and take a small stroll through the Denver Christkindl Market as we welcome the holiday season.

4. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents: A Christmas Carol

"A Christmas Carol" recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man. For tickets and info., click here.

5. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 23rd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily from Nov. 17 through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

6. Winter Wonderlights in Loveland continues another weekend of magical holiday displays

Winter Wonderlights in Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland continues with their 26-foot inflatable Santa Haus, live reindeer, ice sculpting, and dance performances on Colorado’s largest inflatable igloo stage, and a variety of food trucks and giveaways. More info. here.

7. Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center presents: The Miracle at Tepeyac

Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center will hold performances through Sunday of “The Miracle at Tepeyac,” – “an encounter that changed two continents” Written and directed by Anthony J. Garcia, the play promises that the beauty, the pageantry, and the music will move you.” For tickets and more info., click here.