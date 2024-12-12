7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 13-15, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Check out Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for Blossoms of Lights. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. The lights go on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and will remain on through Jan. 12, 2025. Tickets and info. can be found here.

2. Get lost in the wild wonderland of Denver Zoo Lights

If you want the holiday feel of the season but don’t want to be around too many crowds, Zoo Lights might just be the place to be. The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance’s 80-acres are boasting over 3 million lights this year to make the spirit of the season bright. Just head out to the Denver Zoo beginning Saturday, Nov. 23 until Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. for the holiday fun. Tickets can be purchased here.

3. Don’t feel like being outside? The Colorado Ballet presents: The Nutcracker

Join the Colorado Ballet as they take you through the magical world of “The Nutcracker,” the story of a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages battle against the evil Mouse King. The Nutcraker runs through Dec. 29 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver. Tickets can be found here.

4. Head to Montrose to catch the Garden of Lights

Head to the Montrose Botanic Gardens this weekend to welcome the holidays with illuminated garden paths and displays, horse-drawn wagon rides, a close-up photo op at the horse shed and photos with Santa at his warming fire pit. Ticket prices vary. More info. here.

5. Winter Wonderlights in Loveland continues another weekend of magical holiday displays

Winter Wonderlights in Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland continues the holiday season with their 26-foot inflatable Santa Haus, live reindeer, ice sculpting, and dance performances on Colorado’s largest inflatable igloo stage, and a variety of food trucks and giveaways. Denver7’s Russell Haythorn will emcee Live Nights this Friday. More info. here.

6. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 24th annual Denver Christkindlmarket continues at Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. Denver7’s Jaclyn Allen will lead the Denver7 Holiday Story Time from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. More info. here.

7. The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus presents: The North Pole BriGAYde

Get in the holiday spirit with The North Pole BriGAYde. In this yearly Denver favorite, see what holiday queer means when Denver Gay Men’s Chorus put on their elf shoes to bring the magic of the season to Denver and the North Pole. The performances will happen at Unity of Boulder at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and at St. Andrew UMC in Highlands Ranch at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $18-$38. More info. here.