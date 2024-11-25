Loveland welcomes the holidays with Winter Wonderlights

Visit Loveland invites the community to get into the holiday spirit at their free choreographed nightly holiday lights shows, Winter Wonderlights, at Chapungu Sculpture Park in Loveland. Presented by Denver7, iHeart Media and Centerra, this year’s event is bigger and brighter with a new expansive event footprint offering more twinkling lights and experiences. In addition, guests can enjoy the new Cocoa Cabana holiday open-air lounge, Holiday Market and Santa’s Workshop happening on Live Nights: Saturday, Nov. 23; Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 (Note: Santa will only be present Dec. 13 and 14).

Denver7 is a proud partner of Winter Wonderlights. Guests to the Winter Wonderlights Live Night on Friday, Dec. 13 can meet Denver7 Reporter Russell Haythorn as he emcees the evening’s performances and festivities.

Winter Wonderlights

Winter Wonderlights brings one of the top free choreographed holiday light shows in the state to Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra for six weeks, running nightly from Nov. 23, 2024through Jan. 1, 2025. Signature Live Nights, with live entertainment, themed activities, live reindeer, ice carving and a brand-new holiday market, will take place Nov. 23 and Dec. 13, and 14, 2024 from 4:30 – 9 p.m. Also, during Live Nights, guests can relax in the Cocoa Cabana and cozy up to a fire pit to watch the light show while enjoying a local brew or festive winter beverage with friends and family. Children young and young-at-heart can visit with princesses, holiday characters or superheroes on select Live Nights, and those who have been naughty or nice can share their wishes with the jolly ‘ol man himself at Santa’s Workshop by Centerra on Dec. 13 and 14. Click here for a detailed schedule of events and updates for Live Nights activities and special guest appearances.

NEW Cocoa Cabana

During Winter Wonderlights special Live Nights on Nov. 23 and Dec. 13 and 14, guests can visit the new Cocoa Cabana to enjoy the light show while sipping festive winter beverages including the signature Winter Wonderlights Holiday Mule, indulge in espresso martini variations or order a hot spiked (or non-alcoholic) cider and cocoa, as well as enjoy light snacks from onsite vendors. This holiday-inspired version of an open-air beverage lounge is situated on the Great Lawn at Chapungu and guests of all ages are welcome. The Cocoa Cabana is perfectly positioned for guests to sit back and relax while watching on-stage performances and the light show with seating amongst tables surrounded by patio heaters. The Cocoa Cabana is open 4:30-9 p.m. on Live Nights. One percent of all profits from the Cocoa Cabana will be donated to Winter Wonderlight’s no-profit partner, the Larimer County Food Bank. Guests can donate via this link, using an onsite QR code or by bringing non-perishable foods on Live Nights to benefit the local food bank and support local families in need this holiday season.

NEW Market + Music + Magic

Also new this year, Live Nights will feature a festive holiday market featuring local artists, crafters, small businesses and vendors. Guests can pick up Loveland’s annual Collectible Ornament at the market. Each year, the Loveland Winter Holiday Council partners with a local artist to produce a limited-edition collection of holiday ornaments. This year’s ornament, “Five Goldens Ringing” by Jim Hingten ($30) features a family of golden retriever dogs ringing bells. Each ornament is numbered and includes the artist’s bio and the meaning behind the design. It will be sold at this year’s holiday market, as well as at the Loveland Visitors Center (5400 Stone Creek Cir., Loveland, Colo.).

Live music performances on Chapungu’s stage will include three beloved bands. On Nov. 23, guests can bring their swing dancing shoes and catch the Don Elwood Big Band. One of Colorado’s favorite brass band groups, Guerilla Fanfare, will perform on Dec. 13, and the talented Kutandara takes the stage with their marimbas on Dec. 14. Each Live Night, the bands will perform two, 30-minute sets — at 6:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.