7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 1-3, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Enjoy the magic of the holidays at the Denver Parade of Lights

If you're ready to ring in the holiday season in Denver, what better way than to head downtown and take part in the Denver Parade of Lights? The magical holiday event will feature more than 40 entries including extravagantly illuminated floats, giant helium-filled character balloons, extraordinary marching bands, traditional equestrian units and vibrant cultural demonstrations. Make sure to arrive early so you can get a good spot to see Santa! It’s all happening at Denver City Park on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

2. Get lost in the wild wonderland of Denver Zoo Lights

If you want the holiday feel of the season but don’t want to be around too many crowds, Zoo Lights might just be the place to be. The Zoo’s 80-acres are boasting 3 million lights this year to make the spirit of the season bright. New animated light sculptures, nightly ice-carving exhibitions and festive seasonal treats can be expected during its seasonal run. Just head out to the Denver Zoo from now until Jan. 7 for the holiday fun. Tickets can be purchased here.

3. Don’t feel like being outside? The Colorado Ballet presents: The Nutcracker

Join the Colorado Ballet as they take you through the magical world of “The Nutcracker,” the story of a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages battle against the evil Mouse King. The Nutcraker runs through Dec. 4 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver. Tickets can be found here.

4. More of a botany aficionado? Check out Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for the Blossom of Lights. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. Tickets and info. can be found here.

5. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 23rd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily from Nov. 17 through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

6. Winter Wonderlights in Loveland continues another weekend of magical holiday displays

Winter Wonderlights in Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland continues with their 26-foot inflatable Santa Haus, live reindeer, ice sculpting, and dance performances on Colorado’s largest inflatable igloo stage, and a variety of food trucks and giveaways. More info. here.

7. Latino Cultural Arts Center: Holiday Mercado at Hijos del Sol

The Latino Cultural Arts Center’s Hijos del Sol Holiday Mercado is now open through Dec. 16 to support Latino hand-made artisan goods that would otherwise be lost. The shop is located at 2715 W. 8th Ave. in Denver. More info. here.