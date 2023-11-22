7 best things to do in Colorado this Thanksgiving weekend: Nov. 24-26, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Get in the holiday spirit by taking a stroll through Downtown Denver

Have family over for Thanksgiving? If you’d like to get a bit of exercise after the big meal, head over to downtown Denver to check out Light the Lights – a great holiday light display at the Denver City and County building. Get pictures with family and friends and take a small stroll through the Denver Christkindl Market as we welcome the holiday season.

2. Been there, done that? Check out Littleton’s Candlelight Walk instead

Littleton’s 40th annual Candlelight Walk will take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., continuing the tradition of free hot cider, holiday entertainment, a parade down Main Street, and a visit from Santa. More information can be found here.

3. Luminova Holidays are back for the season at Elitch Gardens

Stroll through the Elitch Gardens and get in the holiday spirit with over 400,000 square feet of larger-than-life light displays, a 65-ft. tree, twinkling snowmen who never melt, 300-ft. candy cane tunnel, photo ops galore, and more. More info. here.

4. Winter Wonderlights in Loveland continues another weekend of magical holiday displays

Winter Wonderlights in Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland continues with their 26-foot inflatable Santa Haus, live reindeer, ice sculpting, and dance performances on Colorado’s largest inflatable igloo stage, and a variety of food trucks and giveaways. More info. here.

5. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 23rd annual Denver Christkindlmarket continues at Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

6. Get your sweet tooth ready for the Creede Chocolate Festival

The Creede Chocolate Festival is an annual two-day event beginning the Friday & Saturday after Thanksgiving. This event showcases luscious samples of chocolate specialties created by local business owners and individuals. More info. here.

7. Check out the Artists on Santa Fe for a bit of holiday art through the end of the year

The 36th Annual Holiday Exhibition from Artists on Santa Fe will be on display through Dec. 30, featuring gifting options for friends and family including contemporary paintings, original prints, functional and sculptural ceramics, and jewelry. More info. here.