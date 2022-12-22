7 best things to do in Colorado this Christmas weekend: Dec. 23-25, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. It’ll be the last weekend to enjoy the Christkindl Market at Civic Center Park

The 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is now underway at Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily through Dec. 23, 2022. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

2. Haven’t seen The Nutcracker? This weekend will be your last chance to see it

The Colorado Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is back this holiday season and features breathtaking new sets. Follow Clara and her Nutcracker prince on the sweet, snow dusted adventure only Tchaikovsky could score. This is the last weekend of the play before the end of the season. For more information, click here.

3. Celebrate the meaning of the holiday season with A Christmas Carol at Denver’s Wolf Theatre

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation for the whole family that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption. This musical is playing through Saturday. Tickets and info. here.

4. Winter Wonderlights returns to Loveland for another magical holiday season

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights returns for the 2022 holiday season. This year’s event runs through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland, Colo. Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food to the event to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. Organizers hope to collect a ton of food during the event. More info. here.

5. Celebrate the holiday season with a Mexican tradition

Celebrated in Mexico and throughout the United States from December 16 to 24, the Las Posadas celebration commemorates Mary and Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of shelter on the night of baby Jesus’ birth. Enjoy Mexican hot chocolate, hot cider, and traditional biscochitos. This is an outside event, so please dress warmly. The event is taking place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 at The Fort, 19192 Highway 8 in Morrison, Colo. More info. here.

6. Denver’s quirkiest holiday tradition returns!

With a classic carousel, hot cocoa, visits with Santa, and sweet treats on hand every night, kids from all ages can celebrate Denver’s campiest, quirkiest, holiday adventure at Camp Christmas. There will be shimmering light displays, immersive exhibits, and more. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7. Enjoy a Winter Art Market

Next Gallery presents their annual Winter Art Market through Jan. 1, 2023. The gallery will be showcasing thei holiday market at 6501 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood on Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The gallery will be closed during the Chrsitmast holiday weekend.