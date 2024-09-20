Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness and funds across Colorado

Thousands of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s disease will gather all across the state this fall for Alzheimer’s Association Walks to End Alzheimer’s.

There are a total of 13 Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s in 2024 to raise funds to provide essential services to families and support research to find a cure. The 13 Colorado Walks have a target of nearly $2.6 million.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Walks to End Alzheimer’s across Colorado. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Amy Wadas will emcee the Denver Walk on Sept. 21 in City Park.

Beyond raising funds, the Walks bring together thousands of Coloradans with a shared bond – caring for a loved one with the most common form of dementia. There are nearly 91,000 Coloradans among more than 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, the seventh-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without a prevention or cure.

“The toll from Alzheimer’s disease is rising relentlessly and will continue to do so until we find a cure,” said Jim Hammelev, vice president of the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado. “Every dollar we can raise for research to find a cure is an investment in our health and that of future generations.”

The proceeds from the Walks are the primary source of funds for the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado, enabling it to continue to provide the information, programs and services for those who receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, as well as services for their family and caregivers. All of those services are provided at no charge.

Walks also support research to find a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading non-profit funder of Alzheimer’s research. Currently, it is funding 1,110 projects with over $430 million in 56 countries on six continents.

The Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s this fall will be held on:

· Aug. 24 in Sterling

· Sept. 7 in Steamboat Springs

· Sept. 14 in Fort Morgan, Montrose and Pueblo

· Sept. 21 in Denver, Durango and Eagle

· Sept. 28 in Colorado Springs

· Oct. 5 in Boulder, Fort Collins, Grand Junction and Greeley

To register, volunteer or make a donation to any of the 13 Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s, go to www.alz.org/walk.

Key facts about Alzheimer’s disease



90,800 Coloradans are among 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined

Since 2000, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased 145%, while deaths from heart disease have declined 7%

Women make up two-thirds of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s – and two-thirds of the family caregivers

In Colorado alone, more than 177,000 family members and friends are serving as unpaid caregivers, providing an estimated 307 million hours of support in 2023 valued at more than $7.2 billion

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.