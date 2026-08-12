Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull returns to Denver International Airport

Teams will gather on Saturday, Aug. 29, for the 2026 Smile Generation Plane Pull presented by United Airlines.

The event supports Special Olympics Colorado, which provides sports training, athletic competition and health programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state. According to Special Olympics Colorado, the organization serves more than 30,000 athletes in four regions.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Colorado and the Plane Pull. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber and Denver7 Reporter Tyler Melito will emcee the event.

During the Plane Pull, teams of up to 25 people compete to pull a United Airlines jet 12 feet across the tarmac for the fastest time. The event is scheduled to begin with registration at 9:00 a.m., followed by opening remarks and the start of the Plane Pull at 10:00 a.m., according to the event registration page.

Teams have a fundraising minimum of $1,250. Individuals may also register with a $100 fundraising minimum. Special Olympics Colorado says teams with fewer than 25 participants may be paired with volunteer pullers, as long as the team meets the fundraising minimum.

The event will take place at the United Airlines hangar, 27300 E. 98th Ave. in Denver. Participants are asked to bring a signed waiver and wear sneakers and weather-appropriate clothing. Gloves are optional, and participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen and a water bottle.

The event also includes vendors, games and activities. An after-party is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Danico Brewing Company.

Click here for more information, to register a team or to donate.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.