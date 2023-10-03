Special Olympics Colorado announces annual Hall of Fame Luncheon and Class of 2023 Inductees

Special Olympics Colorado, Colorado’s premiere sports organization for individuals with intellectual disabilities, is delighted to induct an exemplary group of individuals into its Hall of Fame at their annual Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. Denver7 Morning Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee the festivities.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Colorado and the Hall of Fame Luncheon.

The Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame Luncheon presented by Denver Pavilions honors groups and individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the organization and the athletes it serves.

In its 37th year, the Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame has been celebrating athletes, coaches, volunteers, schools, law enforcement, and lifetime achievements since 1986. This year’s celebration will honor four individuals and four groups that embody inclusion and belonging.

The luncheon also serves as the largest, single-day fundraising event of the year for Special Olympics Colorado with a goal of raising $320,000. The celebration sets the stage for male athlete of the year, Jeff Gregory, and female athlete of the year, Laura Milliard, to receive widespread recognition for incredible accomplishments within the movement. Jeff and Laura will receive their awards alongside six other individuals, and entities, that have been instrumental in spreading joy and empowerment while helping grow Special Olympics Colorado.

Interested attendees may join as a table sponsor, table captain, or attend as an individual.

To learn more about the Hall of Fame and to register, visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org/HallOfFame.

About Special Olympics Colorado:

Special Olympics Colorado provides year-round sports training and competition for nearly 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities. Through the support of an amazing community of coaches, volunteers, donors, sponsors and partners, Special Olympics Colorado is able to offer hundreds of annual engagements, free of charge, to individuals ages 2 and up. For more information about Special Olympics Colorado please visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.