Over $53 million raised by 100,000 donors for nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day 2022

ARVADA, Colo. — Coloradans once again made a huge difference for local nonprofit organizations for the 13th Colorado Gives Day.

The state’s largest day of giving wrapped up early Wednesday morning with more than $53 million raised for local nonprofit organizations.

The giving event generated over $53 million for 3,435 nonprofits, nearly reaching 2021's record-breaking total of $54.4 million.

This is Denver7’s fourth year sponsoring the statewide day of giving.

100,909 donors gave to a Colorado nonprofit which is 38% up from 2021, according to Community First Foundation.

“Coloradans found the causes they care about and made good happen on Colorado Gives Day,” said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation. “Whether it's supporting teen mental health, a local animal shelter, services for older adults or the environment, Colorado Gives Day is good for everyone.

Also this year, participating nonprofits will receive a percentage of a $1.4 million incentive fund, of which $1 million was seeded b y Community First Foundation and FirstBank.

The largest donation made on Colorado Gives Day was $200,000 with the most common donation at $100.

Colorado Gives Day is presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank.

Social media updates