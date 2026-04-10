NAMIWalks Colorado set for May 9 at Clement Park in Littleton

Hundreds of mental health advocates will gather on Saturday, May 9 for NAMIWalks Colorado, part of a national mental health awareness event series. The walk will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Robert F. Clement Park, 7306 W. Bowles Avenue, Littleton, Colo.

Denver7 Morning Anchor Anusha Roy will serve as emcee. Denver7 is a proud partner of NAMIWalks Colorado

The event supports NAMI Colorado's free mental health programs, advocacy and support services. According to the organization, one in five people experience mental health conditions annually.

"Looking at the mental health landscape today, the need has never been greater," said Ray Merenstein, NAMI Colorado executive director. "The impact of NAMIWalks is deeply felt, in families, workplaces, schools and neighborhoods."

Registration is free at namiwalks.org/colorado. Participants who raise $100 or more receive an event t-shirt. All funds raised support local programs.

NAMI Colorado is part of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, described as the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMIWalks events take place in more than 200 locations nationwide.

For more information, visit namicolorado.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.