Making a difference: Denver7, volunteers prepare for Mile High United Way’s Children’s Holiday Party

Denver7 Anchors Shannon Ogden, Jessica Porter and Micah Smith were joined by viewer volunteers at Mile High United Way on Friday, Dec. 12, for our holiday Denver7 Gives Day event. Together, the group helped decorate and set up for the Children’s Holiday Party being held the next day. The party, which is held annually, benefits more than 1,200 children and their families, offering games, crafts, photos with Santa, and opportunities for parents to select gifts for their children.

Denver7 Gives Day is part of Denver7’s commitment to connecting with – and giving back to – our communities. Denver7 Gives has long shared powerful stories that present opportunities for financial support. Now, we’ve made volunteerism a core part of the Denver7 Gives mission.

Volunteers of all ages decorated more than a dozen trees, filled care bags, sorted 1,400 pairs of Crocs, prepped lunch, labeled and prepared bikes and wagons for distribution.

Participants also hung snowflakes, garland, and ornaments to create a festive atmosphere ahead of the celebration.

Denver7 Gives Day with Mile High United Way

Denver7 Gives Day with Mile High United Way

