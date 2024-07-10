Longer Tables to set a 528-foot table of connection, hope and belonging in Civic Center Park for 528 people

Believing in the power of the long table to connect people, celebrate diversity and bridge differences, Longer Tables is thrilled to announce The 528 Table, scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2024 at Civic Center Park, presented by Southwest Airlines.

Transforming Civic Center Park into Denver’s Dining Room, 528 people from all walks of life and diversities will share dinner at a literal 528-foot table. Guests will have the opportunity to share stories, eat delicious food, and build meaningful relationships in an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere where they will be seated next to people they don’t know.

The evening will include plenty of delights and surprises, including a performance from All Seasons Choir, a multi-generational community choir (Swallow Hill Music).

The 528 Table will set the stage for the Mile-Long Table in Summer 2025, which will bring 5,280 people together at a literal mile long table in what is planned to be a recurring annual event – making Denver the most connected city in the nation!

“We believe the table is the most equitable and connecting place on the planet – to generously invite, welcome and see people in all of their wholeness – where they are literally re-humanized from an often dehumanizing world,” said Tim Jones, executive director of Longer Tables. “In our shared humanity, we are able to connect with one another on an incredibly authentic and meaningful level. And when we connect in that place, we flourish.”

In an "epidemic of isolation and loneliness," (as declared by the Surgeon General in 2023) Longer Tables is directly addressing the ubiquitous loneliness, divisiveness and disconnection seen across the nation, often contributing if not precipitating our nation's soaring mental health crisis and widespread polarization.

Longer Tables is helping both companies and communities reconnect across the Greater Metro Region and soon, across the nation.

Free general admission tickets can be secured at www.528table.org. Donations are welcomed and encouraged. Those who wish to co-host (invite others) may also apply on the website.

For more information about The 528 Table and Longer Tables, please visit www.528table.org.

LONGER TABLES’ (a nonprofit organization) mission is to create cultures of connection and belonging in communities, organizations and companies by reclaiming the power of the common table and shared meal. They have set 40+ tables in the past eight years, bringing over 2,500 people together. For more information, visit www.longertables.org.

