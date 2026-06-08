Juneteenth Music Festival celebrates and honors Five Points’ legacy, culture, community

The Juneteenth Music Festival returns to Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood for a three-day festival of music, culture, history, food, local business, art and community, June 19-21, 2026.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Juneteenth Music Festival, which kicks off on Friday, June 19 with an evening of live music, DJs, community and celebration in the heart of Five Points.

The centerpiece celebration takes place on Saturday, June 20, starting with the annual Juneteenth Parade – led by Grans Marshal Fathima Dickerson, co-owner of Welton Street Café – and continuing with a free street festival along Welton Street.

The free street festival features multiple stages of live music, block parties, a youth zone, more than 100 vendors, food, family-friendly activities and community programming, with two-time Grammy-nominated R&B artist SiR headlining the main stage.

Denver7 Reporter Lauren Lennon will emcee the mainstage on Saturday, June 20, and Denver7 will host a photo booth where you can meet some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters.

On Sunday, June 21, the celebration continues with the free Juneteenth Hop, a venue music crawldesigned to encourage community members to support local venues, businesses and cultural spaces along Welton Street.

While this year marks the 15th anniversary of the Juneteenth Music Festival in its current form, Denver’s Juneteenth celebrations have deep roots that extend back decades. JMF recognizes and honors the original founders, organizers, elders and community leaders whose vision, labor and commitment helped establish and sustain this important tradition in Five Points.

“For 15 years, it has been an honor to lead this celebration — one that reflects the culture and spirit of Five Points and beyond,” said Norman Harris, executive director of JMF Corporation. “Juneteenth is about freedom, resilience, joy and legacy. We are building something that honors our history while creating opportunities for future generations.”

Five Points has always been a community built on rhythm, resilience and community — and JMF exists to celebrate that legacy. This year’s festival brings together artists and local voices to honor the history that continues to shape the neighborhood’s culture.

For more information, visit www.JuneteenthMusicFestival.com .

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.