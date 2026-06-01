Jodi’s Race invites the community to stride together to support those with gynecologic cancers

On June 13, thousands will gather at Denver’s City Park for the Jodi’s Race for Awareness—the nation’s largest 5K dedicated to gynecologic cancer awareness. The Race benefits the Colorado Gynecologic Cancer Alliance.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Jodi’s Race. Denver7 Anchor/Investigative Reporter Jaclyn Allen will emcee the 17th anniversary event, which brings together survivors, families, medical professionals and advocates with one shared goal: to shine a light on cancers that often go undetected until it’s too late. From the Survivor’s Breakfast to the energy-packed starting line of the 5K, the day offers something for everyone. Participants can choose between the traditional 5K run/walk or a one-mile course and enjoy activities in the Family Fun Zone, Team Village and an interactive Expo featuring health resources and community partners.

City Park becomes a vivid tapestry of color during Jodi’s Race: teal for ovarian cancer, peach for uterine and endometrial cancers, and purple representing other gynecologic cancers. Many teams create custom shirts to celebrate survivorship and honor loved ones lost. Handmade signs, wreaths, a memory wall and shared stories create an atmosphere that is both uplifting and deeply moving.

Jodi’s Race also emphasizes the importance of symptom awareness. There is no screening test for most gynecologic cancers, which makes recognizing early warning signs critical. Symptoms such as persistent bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, urinary urgency, and abnormal or postmenopausal bleeding should not be ignored – especially if they last more than two weeks.

Funds raised through Jodi’s Race support CGCA programs, including support groups, one-on-one counseling, financial assistance, and patient navigation services.

For more information, please visit www.jodisrace.org .

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.