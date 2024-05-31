Jodi’s Race for Awareness supports those with gynecologic cancers

Jodi’s Race was the inspiration of a young mother who battled ovarian cancer and felt she would have been diagnosed sooner if she had been aware of the symptoms. Jodi’s goal for the 5K/one-mile Race was to create awareness of the symptoms and spark community and connections among those who have been impacted by the disease. For the past 14 years, thousands have gathered annually in City Park at Jodi’s Race for Awareness to celebrate, support and memorialize those who have battled ovarian cancer. The Race has grown to be the 2nd largest ovarian cancer run/walk in the country and the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

For its 15th anniversary, Jodi’s Race will welcome and honor those who have been impacted by ALL gynecologic cancers. Earlier this year, COCA announced that it would expand its mission to provide programming and support for people impacted by all gynecologic cancers. Now called the Colorado Gynecologic Cancer Alliance, the nonprofit offers resources and support to those impacted ovarian, vulvar, vaginal, uterine, cervical, endometrial, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer. All of these cancers share similar symptoms and, with the exception of cervical cancer, none have a screening test.

Amid the sea of teal (the color associated with ovarian cancer) that floods City Park every year for Jodi’s Race, this year there will be splashes of peach (uterine and endometrial cancer) and purple (vulvar and gynecologic cancers). While the colors may be new, the focus will remain the same: to support those who have been impacted by gynecologic cancers and to increase awareness of the diseases and their most common symptoms.

In addition to the 5K and 1-mile run and walk, Jodi’s Race festivities include a Survivors Breakfast, Family Fun Zone, Team Village and Expo. The Race is family-friendly and open to people of all ages, as well as furry friends.

Denver7’s Jaclyn Allen will emcee Jodi’s Race, which is both an educational event and a fundraiser for CGCA. Because there is no screening test for most gynecologic cancers, it’s important to be aware of the most common symptoms – bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, urinary urgency or frequency, and abnormal or postmenopausal bleeding. Any symptoms that continue for two weeks or more should be reported to a physician promptly. Proceeds from Jodi’s Race fund CGCA programs including support groups, individual counseling, insurance and financial assistance and navigation, educational programs and much more.

For more information, please visit www.jodisrace.org.

