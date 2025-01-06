Holiday Toy Drive serves more than 6,100 Colorado kids

Denver7 and Les Schwab Tire Centers teamed up this holiday season to create a Toy Drive to ensure all Colorado kids would have a gift to enjoy. Our goal for this first year program was to serve 5,000 children.

Thanks to your generous support, more than 6,100 children in Colorado experienced the joy of the holiday season as they received a gift from the Denver7/Les Schwab Toy Drive.

More than 5,000 toys were donated at Les Schwab Tire Center locations across Colorado, and viewers donated more than $5,000 to the Toy Drive through Denver7 Gives. Les Schwab made an additional $20,000 donation, making it possible for us to purchase a bounty of additional toys and bikes.

“We truly want to have an impact on children who otherwise wouldn’t receive a gift at the holidays,” said Jimmy Samdal, Les Schwab’s area manager for northern Colorado. “It’s part of the Les Schwab culture to support our community.”

“At Denver7, we’re committed to making a difference in our community,” said Brian Joyce, vice president and general manager of Denver7. “We were truly proud to partner with Les Schwab Tire Centers and our generous viewers to lend a hand to our neighbors in need this holiday season.”

From Squishmallows and Easy-Bake Ovens, to Lego sets and Bluetooth headphones, to basketballs, volleyballs and bicycles – your generosity provided gifts for thousands of Colorado kids who otherwise wouldn’t have had a gift to open this holiday season.

All of the collected and purchased toys were distributed by Volunteers of America Colorado.

“For the families who received these toys, it was lifechanging,” said Dave Schunk, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Colorado. “These toys went to those most in need across Colorado – people who simply didn’t have the means this year to purchase holiday gifts for their children. Thanks to Denver7, Les Schwab and all who donated to the Toy Drive, these families experienced the joy the holiday season is supposed to bring.”

Thank you, Colorado for making a difference in our community this holiday season!

Click here to watch/read more about the Toy Drive shopping extravaganza.

Click here to watch/read more about the Denver7/Les Schwab Toy Drive.