Foodies unite, raise money for cystic fibrosis at Chef's Challenge

DENVER — It’s the battle for the best dish in Denver! And you can be the judge! Local chefs will cook sweet and savory bites, vying for big honors all while raising money for a great cause at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Chef’s Challenge.

Marie Cameron with Charcuter-Marie and Rachael Webb with Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que stopped by the Denver7 studios to showcase their culinary talents and what they're preparing for the Chef's Challenge.

Nearly 15 restaurants and breweries will go head-to-head at the event, all in an effort to raise funds for those who are battling cystic fibrosis .

Since 1955, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's mission has been to find a cure for people living with cystic fibrosis. Donation dollars go toward research and funding drug development.

The Chef’s Challenge is Thursday, June 12th at the Children’s Museum of Denver. The fun and food start at 5:30pm. Denver7's Danielle Grant will be the emcee for the evening along with many local TV personalities as celebrity judges.

Join the fun! There are a few tickets left, so grab them before they sell out. Come on down and support an amazing non-profit and cause, all while eating bottomless bites and drinking your heart out!