Denver7’s 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign raises over $32k to fight food insecurity in Colorado

Denver7, in conjunction with campaign sponsor CommonSpirit Health and the Scripps Howard Fund, raised more than $32,000 to combat food insecurity in Colorado during the recent 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign.

The funds will provide the equivalent of 96,000 meals for Coloradans in need.

Denver7 viewers donated $12,270 to Denver7 Gives in support of the cause, including $7,100 pledged by 80 generous donors during the station’s call center on Sept. 25. CommonSpirit and the Scripps Howard Fund – our parent company’s public charity that supports philanthropic causes – each matched $10,000 in donations, bringing the total to $32,270.

The organizations collaborated with Food Bank of the Rockies for the weeklong fundraiser.

The fundraiser comes as the level of food insecurity across the country and in our region is at a 10-year high, according to USDA data.

While 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign is officially over, those interested in donating can continue to give by going here and selecting 7 Days to Help End Hunger from the dropdown menu.