7 Days to Help End Hunger: Donate today and your gift will be matched

The level of food insecurity across the country and in our region is at a 10-year high, according to USDA data. One in eight Coloradans is experiencing hunger, including one in seven children.

Denver7 is teaming up with Food Bank of the Rockies and CommonSpirit to take action on this issue – and we need your help. Join us for 7 Days to Help End Hunger. From Sept. 22-28, this week-long campaign will raise crucial funds to address food insecurity in our state.

Click here and select ‘7 Days to Help End Hunger’ to donate today.

Donate today and your gift will be doubled as the Scripps Howard Fund will match the first $10,000 donated dollar-for-dollar.

With the dollar-for-dollar match, here’s what your support will provide:



$25 will help distribute enough food for 150 meals

$50 provides 300 meals

$100 provides 600 meals

$250 provides 1,500 meals

$500 provides 3,000 meals



Your support is needed. Together, we can make a difference in our community.

Since 2019, Food Bank of the Rockies has seen a 35 percent increase in food insecurity across its service area. Last year, they distributed enough food for more than 71 million meals to nearly 400,000 people. Food Bank of the Rockies works with more than 800 Hunger Relief Partners, such as local food pantries and community organizations, to get food to people experiencing food insecurity. They also have their own direct service programs, such as mobile pantries and home delivery services that bring food boxes directly to doorsteps.

7 Days to Help End Hunger is sponsored by CommonSpirit.

