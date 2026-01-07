What stories need to be heard in Edgewater? Denver7 | Your Voice will visit on Feb. 13

ARVADA — Denver7 | Your Voice has been hitting the road, hearing from Colorado communities about the issues that impact them the most.

In February, we're heading to Edgewater to share the stories of community members there – the positive stories, the challenges and everything in between – and produce a set of special on-location newscasts.



Denver7 will be live from Edgewater Public Market on Friday, Feb. 13. Denver7 anchors Micah Smith and Ryan Fish, as well as other crews from the station, will be live on location.

We'll share more information on how to visit with us as the event gets closer.

In the meantime, we want to hear from you.

Do you have a story that needs to be told in Edgewater? An issue impacting residents there? A question about the city you want answered?

Fill out the contact form below to hit the Denver7 | Your Voice team, and we’ll take your input to community leaders as part of the special Denver7 | Your Voice broadcast.

In May, we visited our new neighborhood of Five Points to hear the challenges residents are facing as well as what makes the community "the epicenter of Black consciousness."

Scroll through the embed below to see a recap of our reporting in Five Points, or go here to view it in fullscreen.