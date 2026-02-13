Taste of Edgewater, where local spots are filled with community connections and signature flavors

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Strangers become family in Edgewater, where the food and drink scene serves up flavor alongside genuine connections in this tight-knit community. Denver7 | Your Voice stopped at five different spots to speak with locals and business owners about what makes their businesses so unique.



What started as a food truck has now turned into a thriving restaurant. Orrapan Botthaison is the owner of La Mai Thai Kitchen, which is named after her mother, La Mai. In college, Botthaison said friends kept asking her to make Thai food, and she created a delicious pad thai that is now one of the most popular items on the menu.

"I have to tell you this. I've been open for almost four years this August — La Mai Pad Thai is still the best," Botthaison said.

Besides having signature items like the La Mai Pad Thai, Botthaison explained the restaurant has changed to match the Edgewater style by providing both takeout and dine-in options. The biggest challenge, she said, is simply reminding people they're open for business.

"I want people coming in and feel like friends and family," Botthaison said.

Being across from Sloan's Lake, the Thai restaurant is surrounded by other businesses with a big parking lot. Botthaison said people stop by when skiing or snowboarding to pick up some bites to eat.

"I wake up every day, I smile, and just like, is this real? It looks like a dream," Botthaison said.

Just a couple of blocks from La Mai Thai Kitchen is Lakeview Lounge, owned by Jill and Eugene Martinez. They took over the local bar just six months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"It was scary, but what is so great is our customers — they hung in there with us," said Jill Martinez. "They were here any time we were able to be open, they supported us, and we are very fortunate to have such a great customer base."

Besides the great view, this local dive bar has stories to match. The bar has been named Lakeview Lounge since 1975 and still runs cash-only, with an ATM available for customers to use. While the drinks or pool tables may draw people in, the frozen pizzas are also a fan favorite, with the owners saying the bites are baked to perfection.

Looking to the future, Jill and Eugene Martinez are grateful to have such a strong bond with their customers and hope construction in the area will not cause any issues.

"I would just say the upcoming construction that's going to be happening on Sheridan — that’s going to pose some traffic issues for us, and we just hope that customers will still come and know they can get into our business despite the traffic," Jill Martinez said.

Open 365 days a year, the owners have witnessed something special, seeing customers find a second family and a place they can always count on.

"We have a lot of customers that say they, for their first time — they've driven by for years and years and never stopped in. They weren't sure what it's like inside, and so once you step inside, you're a customer for life; it's hard to leave," Jill and Eugene Martinez said.

Just a couple of blocks from Sheridan Boulevard on 25th Avenue is a pocket of businesses surrounding the neighborhood. Denver7's Maggy Wolanske checked out Suzette Bakery and Café, Sloan's Bar & Grille, and Edgewater Beer Garden. She discovered the roles these spots have in the community both during the daytime and nighttime.

Suzette Bakery and Café opened in April of 2023. Culinary director Kevin McCormick explained they make everything in-house, from pastries to signature syrups for their drinks. He said the neighborhood has embraced the business with open arms, and they've been thrilled to be part of the community.

"One of the cool things about being in this neighborhood is being able to adjust and change our menu as the season goes on to really meet the needs of the people around you," McCormick said.

While the smell of freshly baked croissants or the taste of a vanilla latte may bring customers through the door, McCormick explained the community connection has made a mark on the business.

"I think the coolest part about this neighborhood is just the feeling of being a part of a community and that everybody feels so close to each other," McCormick said.

Across the street from Suzette Bakery and Café, the Edgewater Beer Garden has found its home in a converted historic firehouse. Lexi Bordewish, general manager, explained that the business honors its roots with old trophies, murals, and photos on display of the firefighters who once served the community from this very building.

"We have these two giant garage doors that the fire trucks used to come in and out of and we have those wide open with all of our gorgeous Colorado weather, so it's almost like you are immersed outside the entire time you are here even while you are ordering at the bar and everything," Bordewish said.

With 18 taps at the beer garden — 90% from Colorado breweries — local beer lovers have plenty to choose from. Surprisingly, beer isn't the biggest draw, Bordewish said. Frosé is "by far No. 1," and they keep it available even during the colder months.

From lunch through dinner, the beer garden attracts visitors of all ages, with Bordewish noting that dogs seem to lead their owners inside, too. When asked about the biggest challenge, she said it is staying true to the town's character while embracing growth and change.

"Being here in Edgewater, the community has changed so much, especially in the last 20 years, so we are trying to honor everyone that's been here, but also everyone that's coming into this community and honoring both sides of that and how everything is always changing," Bordewish said. "But also, like I said, we are in a historical building — not forgetting the roots of where we are."

Another spot that honors commitment to community is Sloan's Bar and Grille, which has been a go-to spot for over 20 years. Chris Cunningham, who oversees operations at the restaurant, reflected on what it means to serve the area for decades.

"We were definitely one of the first establishments, I think, in the Sloans Lake and Edgewater area, at least as far as local, so to speak," Cunningham said. "So, naming it after the community or the lake that's so entrenched in the community, where the community is around, was really important to us."

While the chef likes to "express himself creatively" with a mostly scratch-made menu, Cunningham said the gluten-free fried chicken stands out.

"It certainly is a niche and something new that we are able to take advantage of — the opportunity to offer this for people," Cunningham said. "But to be frank with you, when we were taste testing, the batter that we were putting the chicken in, the gluten-free batter, was the best. It was definitely the crunchiest; it adhered to the chicken the best and allowed us to produce the most delicious product."

While this neighborhood spot serves up plenty of dishes and drinks, Wednesday nights bring a packed crowd for trivia. The restaurant takes great pride in the almost weekly event, knowing it creates lasting connections with customers who look forward to it all week long.

"I think sticking true to our mission and being the third place, making sure that we're available for the community, it's not so much about running a super profitable business or making a bunch of money, but really just being here to offer what we have for the community," Cunningham said.

Each business brings something different to the table, but they all share a common thread of serving longtime neighbors and newcomers with Edgewater pride.

