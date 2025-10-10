New CSU vet school, hospital takes shot at vet school supremacy, offering community state-of-the-art services

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A few years ago, Colorado State University announced a bold vision: a quarter-billion-dollar veterinary teaching hospital right on its Fort Collins campus. They say the new facility will allow them to admit more students, providing a solution to the mountain of applications they get every year.

The state-of-the-art facility will also allow them to reinvent the veterinary curriculum and provide better, more comprehensive care to the community in northern Colorado and their pets.



What is Denver7 | Your Voice? Read about the project here

CSU wrote to Denver7 a few months ago, stating in part: "We think it would be good for you to tour the progress of our new veterinary teaching hospital on-campus.”

And so, we took their advice and Denver7 | Your Voice headed up to CSU.

Denver7 Denver7's Russell Haythorn gets hard hat tour of new CSU veterinary school set to open fall of 2026.

A hard hat tour of a game-changer

Clad in hard hats instead of stethoscopes, my photographer Cesar Sabogal and I joined CSU leaders as they walked us through what they believe could become one of the most advanced veterinary facilities in the country.

“A lot of thought has gone into the design of the building,” said Caleb Jones, senior project manager with JE Dunn Construction, who led the tour.

“It’ll be certified by something called WELL-building certification. We think it’s the first vet clinic and hospital to have this kind of certification," explained Sue VandeWoude, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at CSU.

Designed for animals and the humans who care for them

The building has been carefully engineered with both patients and students in mind: Floors are designed to prevent slipping. Color schemes are intentionally chosen to avoid startling animals. And the walls are thick enough so the animals won't be disrupted by the patients in another room.

“A barking dog in this room won’t be heard by the cat in that room,” said VandeWoude.

Denver7 Sue VandeWoude, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Colorado State University standing outside new college and vet hospital

The facility will be a world-class hospital for livestock and large animals as well.

For students, the facility features an active learning auditorium on the main level and modern classrooms upstairs, including mock surgical suites where students can be observed by professors through mirrored walls.

“This is very unique for the region and probably the country and the world,” VandeWoude said.

Calmer check-ins and separate entrances

Just like human hospitals, the new facility includes separate entrances and check-in areas for different services including primary care, emergency care, and specialized treatments.

“If you’re coming for really specialized care — oncology, ophthalmology, you’ll come to this entrance, and they’ll receive you,” Jones said.

Small wing walls between check-in stations add an extra layer of comfort and privacy for pets.

“How do we build it so when the animal arrives, we’re already trying to reduce that anxiety?” Jones said, explaining the building planning process.

Denver7 Denver7's Russell Haythorn and Caleb Jones, senior project manager for JE Dunn Construction tour the severe illness isolation wing of the new CSU vet school and hospital.

Leading the pack in education and innovation

The new hospital will support CSU’s veterinary school, which already ranks among the best in the country. Currently, the school graduates about 150 students per year.

Dean VandeWoude calls the project the pinnacle of her time in veterinary medicine.

“I’ve been at CSU for three decades, but this is definitely the capstone of my career,” she said.

U.S. News & World Report ranks CSU’s veterinary school at No. 2 in the country. But the dean said that still isn’t quite good enough for her.

CSU

“CSU is the No. 2 vet school in the country at the moment, but you say otherwise, right?” asked Denver7’s Russell Haythorn.

“We’re the best,” VandeWoude said. “We’re the absolute best.”

CSU’s No. 2 ranking has it trailing only UC Davis in California, which has long held the top spot. CSU graduates about 140 students per year, with plans to expand that number to around 170 once the new college and hospital open.

The school sees over 3,000 applications annually and handles roughly 42,000 patient visits through its teaching hospital each year, offering nearly 30 specialties ranging from oncology to cardiology.

What sets CSU apart, beyond its rankings and affordability, is the brand-new, wellness-certified hospital design, built to reduce stress for animals and streamline student training.

While Cornell, Penn, and UC Davis are powerhouses in research and specialty care, CSU is positioning itself as a national leader in real-world training, community-based care, and cutting-edge hospital design.

A $230 million investment in the future

The cost is about $230 million and the state has kicked in roughly $50 million. The rest comes from fundraising efforts, grateful clients, and alumni support.

“We know there’s a societal need for many types of veterinarians,” VandeWoulde said.

With a culture of collaboration and a deep sense of pride, CSU believes this new hospital will help them stay at the top of their field.

“We also have a really great culture. It’s very collaborative,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of pride among the faculty and staff that work here.”

Opening next year

Set to open its doors in 2026, the new facility is expected to set a global benchmark in veterinary education and care.

“It’s going to propel our curriculum and our ability to educate the next generation of students,” VandeWoude said.

From sick puppies to prized livestock, CSU’s new veterinary hospital aims to heal, teach, and lead, both nationally and internationally.

Denver7

In these Denver7 | Your Voice stories, we want to hear from you about what matters most in your community. We hope to hear what makes our communities special, the challenges facing them, and everything in between. Have an idea or want to share your thoughts? Fill out the contact form below.