Longtime Five Points residents honor the past while embracing the future: Denver7 | Your Voice

DENVER — Denver's Five Points neighborhood is a vibrant tapestry woven from threads of history, culture, and resilient community members. Its cultural significance reflects a broader narrative of how a neighborhood changes and how the people within remember the past while embracing the future.

"There's so many people we need to celebrate in this community," said Terri Gentry, a volunteer docent at the Black American West Museum.

Gentry said that the neighborhood's character is rooted in love, respect, and a strong sense of identity — values borne from a community that historically faced exclusion elsewhere.

"There was a lot of places that didn't want us in their neighborhoods," Gentry said.



A cornerstone of the neighborhood’s rich heritage is the Black American West Museum, where portraits of influential figures — doctors, leaders, and business owners — tell the story of those who built Five Points into a pivotal hub for the Black community.

"The children of the folks that moved here from other places in the country where they were formerly enslaved, and they brought their families here," Gentry said, recounting how these pioneering families changed the circumstances for future generations.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Franklin Stiger Afro Styling and Barbershop has been on Welton St. for over four decades.

One such family, the Stigers, opened Franklin Stiger's Afro Styling Barbershop over four decades ago. During its heyday, when hairstyles like Jheri curls and naturals were all the rage, the barbershop was a gathering place for the community.

“You could come any type of food that you wanted to eat,” Maedella Stiger reminisced. “It was more of a Black neighborhood than it is today."

Though business peaks have waned over the years, Franklin's passion for his craft remains strong.

"I hate to leave. I love what I'm doing. I love the people," he said, reflecting on the connections he's made over the years.

His story is joined with the legacy of another Five Points icon, Crayton Jones Jr., who rented to Franklin at the outset. Crayton and his wife, Betty, ran C&B Cleaners for more than 50 years, a business that was emblematic of the local entrepreneurial spirit.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Crayton and Betty Jones retired in 2016 after running C&B Cleaners for over five decades.

"Very crowded in the streets at that time," Betty recalled. "That was all you could see was the people."

Businesses like theirs created a self-sustaining ecosystem.

“You didn’t have to leave the neighborhood for anything," Betty said.

Regina Jones, Crayton and Betty's daughter, fondly reflects on her childhood in Five Points.

"Growing up in Five Points, it was like people knew each other," she shared. "A lot of the people watched out for each other."

Colin Riley, Denver7 A photograph of C&B Cleaners in the 1960's.

Yet, like all neighborhoods, Five Points faces the inevitable march of time and change.

"It's nothing like when I grew up," Regina admitted.

Residents like her still cherish the community's essence and remain committed to honoring its past while adapting for the future.

Denver City Councilman Darrell Watson, who represents the 9th District, champions Five Points as the heart of Denver's Black community.

“Our roots are built within jazz. Our roots are built within community and ensuring that there is a space and a place that not only allows and permits but celebrates Black culture and Black people," he said.

Watson's vision for Five Points embraces both its historical significance and its potential for revitalization.

“Five Points is vibrant,” he said, hoping to encourage more community members to engage with local restaurants, jazz clubs, and parks. "We need more community members to be there on a daily basis."

Five Points remains a testament to a community's enduring spirit, celebrating both its storied past and its hopeful future.

Gentry said it's a continuous effort to honor this history. It's not just a celebration of where they come from, but also a blueprint for where they’re headed.

"Every day is a challenge to celebrate this history," she asserted. "We feel like this is so important for us to share."

Five Points stands as a proud beacon of cultural heritage, intricately tied to the identity of those who call it home, ensuring it continues to be a place of connection, celebration, and hope.

