Leaders in Denver's Five Points want RTD to remove light rail line on Welton Street: Denver7 | Your Voice

DENVER — Five Points is one of Denver’s most iconic neighborhoods. Much of that rich history is evident when taking a simple stroll down Welton Street.

“This is a historic cultural district, the only one in the city,” said Norman Harris, executive director of the Five Points Business Improvement District. “When folks come down here, they recognize the incredible architecture, they feel the energy, they feel the legacy.”

But some people also feel Five Points could be so much more.

“I'd love to see a little bit more activated,” said Jared Floyd. “It always feels like we're almost getting there, but not quite as far as like, in terms of like places to eat and businesses.”

“I don't want to say open up more businesses, but maybe more foot traffic, like bars and stuff,” said Mia Meydrich.



Some business and community leaders put part of the blame on the Regional Transportation District's (RTD) light rail line that runs along Welton Street.

“It's a hulking train that's pressed up against businesses and storefronts as well as houses,” said Harris.

The L Line was part of RTD’s original light rail corridor when the service launched in October 1994.

“I think the promise was that this was going to allow more connectivity between the central business district and the Welton corridor and that we would experience more foot traffic, more people having the ability to get from downtown and other parts of the city here to Five Points,” said Harris.

Harris believes that connectivity hasn’t happened in the way many had hoped.

“It's probably the least ridden and least utilized train,” he said. “Often, you'll see no one on the train. The frequency of the train and its timing isn't convenient.”

Indeed, when Denver7 rode the L Line from start to finish on a recent weekday afternoon, only a few people ever boarded the train.

“Also, the line itself literally leads to a dead end. It doesn't connect anywhere,” said Harris.

In terms of ridership, 170,000 people rode the L Line last year, according to RTD, making it the least-ridden light rail line. But RTD also noted that service on the line was suspended for four months in 2024 due to the downtown rail reconstruction project.

The L Line will eventually connect to the A Line, which goes to the airport. That project is part of the FasTracks plan voters approved in 2004 to expand transit across the Denver metro region. However, cost overruns have delayed many of the projects, including the L Line extension.

Harris and a group of business owners and residents are asking RTD to get rid of the tracks on Welton Street.

“We're being as diplomatic as possible, you know, trying to get them to really examine the impact that this line has had on this community,” said Harris.

Business owners and residents envision replacing the rail line with something that could be more inviting for pedestrians, both those who live in Five Points and those who may want to visit.

“Greening our sidewalks, I think, makes the walk a little bit more pleasant,” said Harris.

RTD told Denver7 it’s aware that some community members want the tracks removed, but has no plans to do so.

“RTD intends to keep its light rail tracks along the Welton Street corridor and continue to provide connections between the Five Points neighborhood and Denver’s central business district,” Marta Sipeki, a spokesperson for the agency, said in a statement.

Sipeki added that “a change to existing light rail service of this scope and magnitude would first need to be fully studied.”

Denver7 found not everyone in Five Points is in favor of getting rid of the tracks on Welton Street. Gabrielle Hollowell grew up in Five Points and said the train was her main way of getting around.

“I feel like getting rid of the train is kind of getting rid of the connection to community and being able to branch out,” said Hollowell. “This was my main source of transportation to get from A to B, in terms of making sure that I get to school or that I get to my after-school program. Or if my mom was picking us up, we just all rode the train together.”

Harris said community members hope to continue conversations with RTD about ways to improve public transportation in Five Points.

“We will continue to lead the effort to bring awareness and hopefully work with the folks at RTD, the folks within our city, the folks within our state to reach that goal,” said Harris.

RTD said it’s committed to those talks. But as for the train, it looks like it’s here to stay.

