Fort Collins, where outdoor spirit meets urban growth: Denver7 | Your Voice

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins is a city with a flavor all its own.

Affectionately known as the “Napa Valley of beer,” this northern Colorado gem boasts more than just world-class breweries. Its historic Old Town inspired Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A., and with Colorado State University at its core and the Rocky Mountains at its doorstep, it’s easy to see why Fort Collins consistently ranks among the best places to live in the U.S.

Denver7 | Your Voice spent time in the city talking with residents, business owners, and students about what makes Fort Collins so special, and what challenges it faces as it continues to grow – now with a population of 170,000 and growing.



What is Denver7 | Your Voice? Read about the project here

'This town has bike paths all over the place'

Denver7

Retired union electrician Mark King said what draws people to Fort Collins isn’t just the scenery, it’s the infrastructure.

“This town has bike paths all over the place,” said King.

That bike-friendly design is part of a broader lifestyle locals love: one that blends outdoor recreation, a strong community vibe and opportunities for families to thrive.

A place for families and a lot of history

Denver7

Locals Courtney Martinez and Garrett Colton know Fort Collins intimately. Martinez got her undergraduate and master’s degrees from CSU and now works at the university. Colton, meanwhile, is raising a family in Fort Collins.

“Fort Collins, aside from just the climate — the access to the outdoors — as a city itself is really vibrant, inclusive, friendly. It’s been a great place for my family,” Colton said. “I’ve got a young son. There’s a lot to do here with him.”

“I got my undergraduate and graduate degrees at CSU, and now I work there,” Martinez said. “In the career center, doing really important work for students accessing their futures, basically.”

For Martinez, the connection is generational.

“It’s actually where my mom grew up, so there’s a lot of story and connection to that here,” she said.

“There’s a history, and also just the outdoors," Colton added. "The bike paths, the bike-ability, just being able to get out to Lory or Horsetooth is one of my favorite things."

And yes, the city even prioritizes clearing bike paths after snowstorms.

“A lot of times, they’re getting snow off the bike paths before the roads,” Colton said. “Like, it’s great.”

The town pump: A pint of Fort Collins’ past

If you really want to get to know Fort Collins, stop by The Town Pump, the city’s oldest and likely smallest bar.

“I’m a CSU alum myself,” said Sarah Shireman, who works at The Town Pump. “We’re one of the oldest bars in northern Colorado and one of the smallest, too."

The Pump was established in 1909.

“The street is 109 feet wide, so you could take a team of two horses and a wagon and do a U-turn, and the local water pump was out front,” Shireman said. “So, you could water your horses. This bar, in particular, is a great representation of our whole community. And the conversations in here can be amazing sometimes because you just don’t know who you’re sitting next to.”

'The most spectacular place I’ve ever lived'

Denver7 Dr. Milt Garrett, Fort Collins resident.

For some, Fort Collins is more than a nice place to live; it’s the best place they’ve ever lived.

“Of my 53 addresses, this place is the most spectacular I’ve ever lived,” said Dr. Milt Garrett.

Garrett highlights the city’s excellence with a nod to national recognition.

“This city won the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award eight years ago,” he said. “If you get the Baldrige award, you’re not blue ribbon – you’re best of show in America.”

College town, college bubble

Denver7 Courtney Martinez, Fort Collins resident and CSU grad.

Even with all of Fort Collins’ strengths, residents say there’s room for improvement, especially when it comes to integrating Colorado State University into the city.

“I work at the university, and it’s something that they are really working to do,” Martinez said. “Break down that bubble that exists. I think there are things that happen on campus that could connect a lot more to the community.”

“It feels sometimes like the campus is a bubble?” asked Denver7 reporter Russell Haythorn.

“Yeah, like, it’s its own ecosystem,” Martinez said. “You can feel like you aren’t connected.”

Growth, affordability, and transportation

Denver7 Garrett Colton, Fort Collins resident.

Like many thriving cities, Fort Collins is grappling with affordability and housing access.

“It’s challenging to find housing, period,” Colton said. “Much less affordable housing.”

“If you’re not living in the community where you work, you can’t stay for the concerts in the park because you have to get home, which is 45 minutes away,” Martinez said.

“Unfortunately, yes, being a college town, the majority of apartments and whatnot — they can be a little pricey,” said King. “If a person is on a fixed budget, it could be very difficult for them.”

And while Fort Collins has made strides in public transit, residents say some areas are still underserved.

“We have a decent, especially for a city this size, public transit system, but it definitely misses some parts of the city that need it most,” Colton said.

Tied to the community and the future

Denver7 Sarah Shireman.

Despite the pressures of growth, residents and business owners say Fort Collins continues to support its own.

“We have a really strong connection with CSU, as well,” Shireman said. “In our case, it’s a lot of students and their parents who come in here. They hang out here, and we love it. We still offer toxic cherries for 50 cents because it’s something college students can afford.”

Residents also have ideas for how the city can improve.

“Think abundance,” Garrett said. “Don’t think selfish. People will pay for something if it’s worth paying for.”

“Growth is good. That’s your aim, always,” Shireman said. “I think it’s figuring out how to do growth well.”

'A community that’s really supportive of community'

Denver7

As Northern Colorado continues to evolve, Fort Collins finds itself increasingly connected to nearby towns like Greeley, Windsor, and Loveland, forming what some call a growing “megapolis.”

“There was a time when Greeley, Windsor, Loveland, Fort Collins were separate communities,” Kind said. “And now they’re just one big, pretty much megapolis.”

Still, the community fabric remains strong.

“It’s a community that’s really supportive of community,” Shireman said. “Most of the folks that I know in this city, they have a voice. And they use that voice.”

And perhaps the warmest note comes in the form of a farewell.

“So, in Russian we say, ‘Приятно было познакомить тебя, мой новый друг.' Nice to have met you, my new friend,” Garrett said.

The gateway to the Rocky Mountains

Whether you come for the beer, the bikes, the bars, or the beauty, one thing is clear: Fort Collins continues to capture the hearts of all those who live, work and play here.

In these Denver7 | Your Voice stories, we want to hear from you about what matters most in your community. We hope to hear what makes our communities special, the challenges facing them, and everything in between. Have an idea or want to share your thoughts? Fill out the contact form below.