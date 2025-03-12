Denver7 | Your Voice: How residents, prospective buyers are feeling about Longmont’s growth

LONGMONT, Colo. — Jaclyn Kinney is house shopping.

Her husband recently accepted a job at the University of Colorado Boulder, and the two are making the move from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

“We’re here now,” Kinney said. “We made it. It’s been a long transition, and we are here. Now we need to find a house.”

Kinney said owning a home in Boulder would be a dream scenario. However, like so many others, it may be more practical to live in a neighboring city like Louisville or Longmont.

“Boulder is the dream,” she said. “But if you can get just 10 minutes outside of Boulder, your price range is changing dramatically. You’re getting a home that isn’t a total flip.”

Longmong is experiencing the "spillover" effect of unattainable housing prices in Boulder.

“So we often push people out to the surrounding areas,” said realtor Anna Cesario with The Abbey Collection at Compass Realty. “Even though it’s a little more of a drive, you get more for your money out there.”

Longmont has what many buyers are searching for. With its quaint little neighborhoods and bustling Main Street business district, the city is thriving.

That is certainly reflected in the numbers when comparing Longmont to Boulder. According to realtor.com, the median sales price in Longmont in February 2025 was $585,000, while the median sales price of a home in Boulder during the same month was nearly $1.3 million.

While Boulder is trending down by 14% year-over-year, Longmont is up 6%.

Denver7 | Your Voice visited Longmont last week and found a vibrant community trying to manage growth. We revisited Longmont and talked with Longmont Mayor Joan Peck, who said the city is managing the growth well.

“We’re kind of a secret,” Peck said. “I’m not sure how we’ve kept it. We build housing for every income level.”

Denver7 asked Peck if she sees this "spillover" as a blessing or a curse.

“No, I just look at it as evolution, almost,” the mayor replied. “People move all the time. My husband and I have moved several times since moving to Colorado.”

Peck said Longmont is building a desirable place to live around three big ideas: affordable housing, transportation and childcare.

“We just broke ground a new 184-unit housing complex that will be deed restricted for residents and people who work within the city first before it opens up to everyone,” Peck said. “Affordable and attainable housing.”

Amid the growth, the city is also working to keep its charm and independence.

“It is affordable also because we are resilient in that we own our own internet service, we own our own utility service, and we own our own water. I like the fact that we are growing, but we’re also still a small community," the mayor said.



Hear more from Mayor Peck in the video player below

Extended interview with Longmont Mayor Joan Peck about city's growth, resiliency

For Kinney, Longmont is definitely an option.

“You’re close to CU,” Kinney said. “You’re close to the mountains, the trails, restaurants, dining, shopping.”

On Wednesday, March 12, Denver7's Natalie Chuck will be traveling with Denver7 | Your Voice to Castle Rock. You can watch that report on Denver7 News at 6 p.m.