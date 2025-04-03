Denver7 | Your Voice: Castle Rock residents voice their opinions on Trump's latest tariffs

Watch Now
To give a local perspective on a national topic, Denver7 | Your Voice went to downtown Castle Rock to talk with consumers about tariffs.
Following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs, Denver7 | Your Voice traveled down to Castle Rock to hear what residents think about the plan.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Before President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Wednesday, Denver7 | Your Voice traveled to Castle Rock to hear Coloradans' opinions on such measures.

What is Denver7 | Your Voice?  Read about the new project here.

Taylor Smelser has called Castle Rock home for the past three years. The former Midwesterner believes tariffs will help boost the economy, bring back American jobs, and make companies stronger.

"I think that we should have tariffs. I think it should be fair and balanced across the world with all our partners. I think it's really important the American workers have a very good shot, and that we're not just being taken advantage of just for the sake of getting lower, cheaper labor somewhere else," Smelser told Denver7.

Ron and Amy Mcinroy both shared their views against tariffs.

Ron Mcinroy believes tariffs will create long-term issues that will directly impact infrastructure, manufacturing, and consumers.

"When they're working day to day and their money's tight, they don't have the expendable income. So what product are they going to buy? They're going to buy the cheapest product that they can buy. So all you're doing in the short term is hurting the people that are already tight on money and they're going to have to spend more," Ron said.

Amy Mcinroy echoed those statements, saying, "I think there's definitely an awareness, and I think people are going to actually feel it in their pocketbooks."

The topic of tariffs has been an ongoing conversation for Kevin Culin and his neighbors. He told Denver7, "I read an article earlier this morning on the web. Ronald Reagan actually said, 'The short-term tariffs the better, long tariffs just cause problems.'"

Others like Mike Wiesner view the tariffs as "short-term pain for a long-term gain" and believe the tactic will bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States.

"I think you got to give it a chance," Wiesner explained. "We haven't done anything like this ever, and it's certain that there have been tariffs against us and our products. And so, I think we should see what kind of negotiation this turns out to be," Wiesner said.

