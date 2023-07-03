Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed

To help ensure every student has the tools they need to succeed Denver7 is once again partnering with The Salvation Army and Les Schwab Tire Centers for the annual Denver7 Pack A Backpack school supply drive July 5-31, 2023.

Families with children attending K-12 school spent an average of $864.35 per household last year, according to the National Retail Foundation. Many families struggle to afford the supplies their children need for the coming school year. In addition, teachers often end up supplementing their students supplies through their own personal funds.

You can help! Support Colorado students through Denver7 Pack A Backpack. You can give in two ways:

· Donate school supplies at any Les Schwab Tire Centers location; or

· Make a financial contribution at www.PackABackpack.org.

“We know it can be tough for families to cover the costs of school supplies,” said Brian Joyce, vice president and general manager of Denver7. “And we know we have a generous community that wants to help those in need. That’s why we come together with The Salvation Army, Les Schwab Tire Centers and our community on Denver7 Pack A Backpack each year. Together, we can ensure all students have what they need to start the school year off right.”

“The last several years have been particularly challenging for many of the families in our community, and this year with the higher prices due to inflation and demand, the struggle will continue,” said Maj. Mike Dickinson, division commander for The Salvation Army. “The Salvation Army’s support from our partners, like Denver7 and Les Schwab Tire Centers, will make a difference for these families and their children. This year, the Denver7 Pack A Backpack initiative will outfit 3,500 students with brand new backpacks filled with essential school supplies. Having the right tools to succeed on the first day can make all the difference.”

Denver7 Pack A Backpack is sponsored by Les Schwab Tire Centers.

Les Schwab Tire Centers is one of the largest independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 7,000 employees and 500 store locations in ten western states. Les Schwab is focused on providing a great experience for customers, offering outstanding service for tires, wheels, alignments, brakes and shocks. The company motto, “Doing the right thing since 1952,” is rooted in small-town values that still exist today.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED:



Backpacks

Crayons

Washable markers

Colored pencils

#2 pencils

Pencil bags

Big erasers

Highlighters

Scissors

Glue

Folders

1” 3-ring binders

Spiral notebooks

Composition notebooks

Loose leaf paper

Index cards

Rulers

Hand sanitizer

Black and blue pens