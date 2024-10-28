Denver Scholarship Foundation’s Homecoming Gala to celebrate students, DSF scholars and alumni

Denver Scholarship Foundation’s Annual Homecoming Gala on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 will honor and celebrate the economic impact and accomplishments of Denver Public Schools high school students, DSF Scholars, and alumni.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Denver Scholarship Foundation and the Homecoming Gala. The station is honored to be recognized as DSF’s Community Partner of the Year at this event.

At this year’s Homecoming Gala, the Denver community and DSF supporters will experience stories of impact through the lens of DPS graduates in college and early career.

Guests will have the opportunity to connect with the DSF community, learn more about DSF’s nationally recognized programs, and be greatly inspired by past and current students.

DSF will feature DSF alum and recent graduate of Metropolitan State University Denver, Thaw Sue. She will tell her unimaginable journey from a refugee camp in Thailand, to George Washington High School, and her inspiring story as a first-generation college student graduating from Metropolitan State University Denver with a Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation and Aerospace Science and a concentration in Air Traffic Control. Guests will hear Thaw and her DSF College and Campus Advisors on the impact DSF has made on her family.

Returning this year is the DSF Homecoming Gala After Party which will take place immediately after the program and include a silent disco, 360 photo booth, late-night snacks and drinks. Angelo “DjLo” Fajardo, DSF’s official DJ and DSF Alum, will help give attendees the opportunity to continue the conversation with DSF Scholars and kick off the weekend celebrating Denver students' success.

DSF was founded in 2006 based on a wide recognition that Denver Public Schools students face multiple barriers to completing a post-secondary degree. Denver philanthropists Tim and Bernadette Marquez wanted to make a major gift to increase the level of college attainment in Denver. Tim and Bernie pledged $50 million in the form of a challenge grant. They were then joined by former Mayor John Hickenlooper and former DPS Superintendent Michael Bennet to help make access to higher education possible for all DPS students today and for generations to come.

The most current stats below show the reach of DSF as an organization and the long-lasting impact on the Denver community:



Over 10,600 DPS graduates make up the DSF Alumni network

DSF College Advisors have worked proactively with over 12,000 DPS students and their families

This school year, a new record of more than 2,190 scholarships were given to DPS graduates

Since its founding in 2006, DSF has awarded over $72 million in need-based scholarships to Denver graduates

87 percent of DSF Scholars are first-generation college students and 92 percent identify as students of color

81 percent of DSF Scholars are persisting or have graduated from college

grade by serving over 8,600 9 -11 grade DPS students at all 15 DSF Future Centers located inside DPS high schools DSF has funded over 9,000 DPS alumni on their journey to and through college

The network of over 10,600 DSF alumni represent 30 technical colleges, community colleges and universities in Colorado

During this Homecoming Gala, DSF will also acknowledge their 2024 Partners of the Year as nominated and selected by DSF staff for their contributions to DSF’s mission. Those winners and their corporations/organizations will be acknowledged in the following categories College Partner, DPS District Partner, Community Partner, and Corporate Partner.

Every dollar donated in support of this year’s Gala will be matched as available by the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI), a program administered by the Colorado Department of Higher Education and magnified through the Prosperity Denver Fund.

Learn more about the 2024 DSF Annual Homecoming Gala here: https://denverscholarship.org/gala.

About Denver Scholarship Foundation

Denver Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit organization helping to make college possible and building the educational and economic future of Denver by collaborating with Denver Public Schools high school students, families and partners statewide to increase access and completion of post-high school learning, while also expanding generational exposure to career and entrepreneurial opportunities.

DSF accomplishes this through its nationally recognized evidence-based three-part program consisting of a support system, actionable tools, and scholarships to help guide students to lifelong success. Recognizing the challenges DPS graduates continue to face in enrolling in college, and those added on once enrolled, DSF’s full-time College Advisors have worked proactively with all DPS 9th-12th graders at DSF Future Centers located inside DPS high schools. Full-time DSF Campus Advisors also provide support to DSF Scholars on the Auraria Campus. DSF has built a comprehensive platform of continual student support, beginning in DPS high schools through educational pathways that lead to a life of freedom and choice.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.