Denver Kidney Walk returns Sunday, Oct. 4 to support kidney disease awareness and research

The Denver Kidney Walk will return Sunday, Oct. 4 at Robert Clement F. Park, bringing together residents, families, volunteers and businesses to support people affected by kidney disease. Registration is now open for the annual event, which raises funds for programs, research, awareness efforts and advocacy through the National Kidney Foundation.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Denver Kidney Walk. Denver7 Reporter Ryan Fish will emcee the event.

According to the NKF, Kidney Walk events are held in nearly 70 communities nationwide and provide opportunities for participants to support patients and families affected by kidney disease. Funds raised through the walks help support patient programs, research initiatives, public awareness campaigns and legislative advocacy efforts.

“The National Kidney Foundation is a lifeline for thousands of patients with all stages of kidney disease and supports thousands of volunteer fundraisers through NKF Kidney Walks held in nearly 70 communities across the country,” said Dr. Kuehler, co-chair of the Denver Kidney Walk and a transplant surgeon with AdventHealth Transplant Institute at Porter Hospital. “Every step our walkers take raises millions of dollars for NKF programs for patients, innovation in research, awareness campaigns, and legislative change.”

The organization said the event also supports its kidney equity strategy, which focuses on addressing disparities in kidney disease outcomes and access to care. The NKF noted that kidney disease affects an estimated 37 million Americans and that certain communities face a higher risk of kidney failure and related health challenges.

Individuals interested in participating can register and create a personal fundraising page through the Denver Kidney Walk website. According to the NKF, more than 86 cents of every dollar donated directly supports its programs and services.

Kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease, affects more than 37 million adults in the United States, according to the NKF. The organization estimates that approximately 90% of people with kidney disease do not know they have it, while about one in three U.S. adults is at risk. Risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history.

For more information about the Denver Kidney Walk or to register, visit KidneyWalk.org/Denver.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.