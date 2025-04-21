Denver Children's Choir to perform spring concert before Mexico tour

The Denver Children’s Choir is set to perform its spring concert, "Harmony of Children: Wishes, Hopes, and Dreams!" on Saturday, May 3 at 4 p.m. at the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver.

The concert will feature over 300 voices and a repertoire including "I Dream a World," "How Can I Keep from Singing?" and international selections like "Noche de Lluvia" and "Canta Una Cancion."

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Denver Children’s Choir.

The DCC serves children ages seven to 18 from diverse backgrounds in Denver through choral programs in both schools and community settings. Their programs aim to bring music experiences to children in underserved communities, offering various levels of choral training and opportunities to perform college-level music.

In June, the DCC's Premier Choirs will tour Mexico City for a week, participating in the Quinto Festival Romano Picutti with conductor Oscar Herrera. The choir will perform with seven other children’s choirs and the Minería Chamber Orchestra.

"Music is a universal language that bridges cultures, fostering connection, empathy, and understanding,” said DCC Music Director Lisa Cameron. “Through song, children from the United States and Mexico will come together in a deeply personal and cooperative experience.”

The Denver Children’s Choir prides itself on diversity and inclusivity, offering financial assistance to families in need and never turning away a child due to lack of experience or ability to pay since 1995.

Auditions for the DCC are ongoing, with recruitment for neighborhood choirs.

For more information, visit www.denverchildrenschoir.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.