Colorado Dragon Boat Festival returns to Sloan’s Lake Park Aug. 29-30

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival returns to Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver on Aug. 29-30, 2026, celebrating its 26th year as the largest Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) cultural celebration in the Rocky Mountain region and one of the largest dragon boat festivals in the United States. This year’s festival will also celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse, honoring themes of energy, passion, resilience, and transformation reflected throughout many Asian cultural traditions.

The free festival is hosted by Colorado Dragon Boat, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building community through cultural celebration, education and connection. The festival welcomes hundreds of thousands of attendees each year for a weekend of dragon boat racing, live entertainment, cultural performances, food vendors, an Asian marketplace, interactive experiences in the Dragonland area for kids and education, and community engagement.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. Denver7 Reporters Danielle Kreutter and Peter Choi will emcee the 360 Stage during the event.

Since its founding, the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival has become one of Colorado’s most beloved cultural traditions, honoring the diversity, history, and contributions of AANHPI communities while creating opportunities for connection, representation, and inclusion across the region.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 26 years of community, culture, and tradition,” said Sara Moore, executive director of Colorado Dragon Boat. “What began as a local cultural celebration has grown into a nationally recognized event that showcases the excitement of dragon boat racing while uplifting and honoring the richness and diversity of AANHPI cultures throughout Colorado and beyond.”

As preparations continue for this year’s festival, organizers remain aware of ongoing environmental and public health concerns related to Sloan’s Lake. Colorado Dragon Boat remains in communication with the City and County of Denver and Denver Parks and Recreation regarding the sustainability and long-term health of the lake.

“We are looking forward to hosting this year’s festival at Sloan’s Lake Park on Aug. 29 and 30,” said Moore. “We are aware of the environmental concerns surrounding the lake, and we are hopeful that the City and Parks Department are doing their due diligence to ensure Sloan’s Lake receives the treatment and attention it needs to remain a healthy and viable resource for both the community and our festival.”

Festival organizers emphasized that public safety, environmental stewardship, accessibility and community wellbeing remain top priorities as planning efforts continue in partnership with local agencies, cultural organizations, and community stakeholders.

Festival highlights include a large AANHPI and BIPOC marketplace featuring more than 100 vendors, two Taste of Asia food courts, and three stages showcasing over 60 performances from local cultural organizations throughout the weekend. Families can also enjoy the Dragonland area, an interactive space dedicated to kids and cultural education featuring hands-on immersive activities, while dragon boat races take place throughout both days of the festival. With experiences for all ages, there is something for the whole family to enjoy.

For more information, visit the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival website.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.